Philadelphia family seeks justice for victim of fatal University City hit-and-run

The victim, 69-year-old Leander Pierce, was just days away from his birthday when he was killed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News spoke with a heartbroken family who is pleading for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run to surrender.

The crash happened on March 8 around 8 p.m. at Civic Center Boulevard and University Avenue.

Police say a silver or gray Ford Explorer with an unknown Delaware license plate struck and killed 69-year-old Leander Pierce.

Philadelphia police are looking for a Ford Explorer similar to this one for a fatal hit-and-run in University City on March 8, 2023.

Pierce's son says he was just days away from his 70th birthday.

"We need justice for our father," said Shawn Pierce. "He was loved by so many, and his birthday was just a couple days ago on March 15. All he wanted was a prime rib, and he wasn't even able to have that. It just hurts."

The Pierce family is hoping someone saw something, and calls the police to help bring the driver to justice.