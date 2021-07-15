community journalist

Gateman celebrated after 40 years at Pa. condominium

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gateman celebrated after 40 years at Pa. condominium

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Dealing with people all day for 40 years, it's been very enjoyable," said John Harkins.

The 64-year-old has held his post as the gatekeeper at Green Hill Condominium for four decades.

"I was not definitely a people person and I've become that, even to the surprise of myself," said Harkins. "It really improved my outlook on everything in life."

Harkins has watched families grow up as they drove by. Today, many residents gathered to congratulate him with a special plaque and 40-year anniversary pin.

"It's always wonderful when you come back and you get, 'Welcome home,' from John," said Judith Grenen.

Residents like Grenen are impressed and comforted by Harkins' consistency and kindheartedness.

"He's just lovely," said Marylyn Waltzer. "I go out and walk every morning and John and I have a conversation every morning."

Harkins enjoys learning about residents' struggles and triumphs, chatting with each passerby just long enough to avoid holding up traffic.

"I have many friends and have been invited to their parties, their functions, their funerals," he said. "I feel like I'm part of the family here. I really am. I feel that."

Harkins sees himself as a dependable watchdog for the people of his Green Hill community. Older residents may remember how he rode his trusty motorcycle to work even on treacherous snow days. He has no plans on retiring and takes pride in working every holiday with the exception of Christmas Day.

And on this makeshift holiday, his 40-year anniversary, he was grateful to have residents show up for him.

"That wasn't mandatory, I know, for them to come to that," he said about his surprise ceremony. "They came because they wanted to and I really appreciate that. I really do."

RELATED: Beloved barber to retire after 64 years at South Jersey shop

EMBED More News Videos

Donald Thompson has been cutting hair for 64 years! Now, he is selling antiques from his shop before he retires.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslower merion townshipcommunity journalistfamilyinstagram storiescommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration
Local athletes take their shot for a spot on Delaware Blue Coats
NJ soccer team emerges from tornado-ravaged home with high hopes
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News