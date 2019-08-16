FYI Philly

The Best of Philly for Croissants

Who has the best, the butteriest, the flakiest, most delicious croissant???

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
The croissant is having a moment in Philadelphia with a new generation of classic French bakers putting a fresh spin on the flaky buttery pastry. So Philadelphia Magazine rounded up their top 5 picks and had a brought in a panel of French-born Philadelphians judges. All were delicious but there was just one named the Best of Philly Croissant.

The Winner

Hungry PigeonWebsite
743 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 278-2736

The Runners-Up

The Kettle Black | Website |FB

631 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

J'aime | Website |FB
212 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 928-3172

Machine Shop Boulangerie Wholesale Bakery| Where to buy

1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 (The Bok Building)
(856) 434-2352

Delice et Chocolat | Website | FB
9 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 649-7001
