6 Minute Meal & Deal: Sedition's Spanish Octopus Salad

The Meal: Sedition Executive Chef Rafael Rodriguez' Spanish Octopus Salad. The dish comes from his grandmother who made it all the time when he was growing up.
Ingredients:
1 Octopus fresh/or canned octopus
Chef Tip: If you buy the octopus in the can, it's ready to go. If you buy it fresh, it's more time-consuming. See chef's preparation below, which can be done ahead of time.
1 Idaho potato
cup Almonds
2 Lemons
cup Roasted peppers
3 Garlic cloves
Fresh herbs like parsley, chives
1 tbsp. Capers
cup Sherry vinegar
EVOO
2 tsp Smoked paprika
Salt n pepper (kosher salt, coarse blk pepper)
2 cups White wine
Process:
The Octopus:
If cooking with fresh octopus, place octopus in roasting pan with wine and 1 whole lemon cut in half. Add black pepper and garlic clove. Cover and cook for 1 hour @ 350-degrees.
Remove octopus and cool. Clean tentacles with a paper towel removing the purple skin careful not to remove suckers.
Put octopus on grill to get a nice char
Chef Tip: if using canned octopus, you would start with this step, as it's already cooked
Chef Tip: You can sauté the octopus on the stovetop rather than grilling
The Potato:
Wash potato and cover in olive oil, then roll in salt.
Bake potato until cooked. Once cool, cut potato into medium cubes, set aside.
Chef Tip: The potato can be pre-baked and stored in the refrigerator
Fry potato in olive oil, salt, pepper, add smoke paprika.
Chef Tip: If you don't have a fryer, sauté in a little bit of olive oil on low heat to get the potatoes golden brown and crispy
The Romesco Sauce:
Toast almonds in the oven until golden brown at 350-degrees.
Chef Tip: Almonds can be roasted ahead of time and used on all sorts of dishes or just enjoyed as is. They roast fairly quickly, in 7-10m depending on how dark you like your roast.
Remove almonds and place in food processor with 2 cloves garlic, juice of 1 lemon, red peppers, and sherry vinegar.
Begin processing and slowly add olive oil until blended.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
The Salad:
Mix capers, roasted peppers, fresh herbs of your choice, lemon and olive oil in a bowl.
Cut octopus in half and roll it in the mixture
Plating:
Brush a generous swath of romesco on the bottom of your plate. This is your base
Pile high with potatoes
Put octopus on the top of the pile
Top with microgreens *Optional
Drizzle with a little olive oil and enjoy
The Deal: Dine at Sedition through Tuesday, February 19th and you'll get 15% off your bill if you tell them you saw the feature on 6abc.
Sedition
727 Walnut St (lower level)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 391-1100
https://www.seditionphilly.com/
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
food6 minute meals