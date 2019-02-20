6 Minute Meal & Deal: Sedition's Spanish Octopus Salad

Sedition Executive Chef Rafael Rodriguez' Spanish Octopus Salad. The dish comes from his grandmother who made it all the time when he was growing up.Ingredients:1 Octopus fresh/or canned octopusChef Tip: If you buy the octopus in the can, it's ready to go. If you buy it fresh, it's more time-consuming. See chef's preparation below, which can be done ahead of time.1 Idaho potatocup Almonds2 Lemonscup Roasted peppers3 Garlic clovesFresh herbs like parsley, chives1 tbsp. Caperscup Sherry vinegarEVOO2 tsp Smoked paprikaSalt n pepper (kosher salt, coarse blk pepper)2 cups White wineProcess:The Octopus:If cooking with fresh octopus, place octopus in roasting pan with wine and 1 whole lemon cut in half. Add black pepper and garlic clove. Cover and cook for 1 hour @ 350-degrees.Remove octopus and cool. Clean tentacles with a paper towel removing the purple skin careful not to remove suckers.Put octopus on grill to get a nice charChef Tip: if using canned octopus, you would start with this step, as it's already cookedChef Tip: You can sauté the octopus on the stovetop rather than grillingThe Potato:Wash potato and cover in olive oil, then roll in salt.Bake potato until cooked. Once cool, cut potato into medium cubes, set aside.Chef Tip: The potato can be pre-baked and stored in the refrigeratorFry potato in olive oil, salt, pepper, add smoke paprika.Chef Tip: If you don't have a fryer, sauté in a little bit of olive oil on low heat to get the potatoes golden brown and crispyThe Romesco Sauce:Toast almonds in the oven until golden brown at 350-degrees.Chef Tip: Almonds can be roasted ahead of time and used on all sorts of dishes or just enjoyed as is. They roast fairly quickly, in 7-10m depending on how dark you like your roast.Remove almonds and place in food processor with 2 cloves garlic, juice of 1 lemon, red peppers, and sherry vinegar.Begin processing and slowly add olive oil until blended.Add salt and pepper to taste.The Salad:Mix capers, roasted peppers, fresh herbs of your choice, lemon and olive oil in a bowl.Cut octopus in half and roll it in the mixturePlating:Brush a generous swath of romesco on the bottom of your plate. This is your basePile high with potatoesPut octopus on the top of the pileTop with microgreens *OptionalDrizzle with a little olive oil and enjoyDine at Sedition through Tuesday, February 19th and you'll get 15% off your bill if you tell them you saw the feature on 6abc.Sedition727 Walnut St (lower level)Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 391-1100-----