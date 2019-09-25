6 Minute Meal: Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo's smoked salmon breakfast bowl

Smoked salmon breakfast bowl from Personal Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo, ICook4USmoked salmon breakfast bowl(Serves 4 people)Chef Tip: it's called a breakfast bowl but it's a great meal any time of dayUse containers to keep it fresh all week long! Should last 5 days in the fridge.Ingredients6 packed cups spring mixChef Tip: You can substitute baby arugula or baby spinach8 ounces smoked salmoncup shredded carrots2 cups diced cucumbers (270 grams)2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved (300 grams)1 cup julienne or chopped onion (115 grams)cup fresh blueberriescup craisins4 strawberries quartered1 Bagel w/ cream cheese1 tablespoon lemon juice1 tablespoon grapeseed oilChef Tip: You can substitute avocado oil1 tablespoon raspberry vinegar2 tablespoons fresh dill, roughly choppedsalt and pepper, to taste2-4 eggs, cooked to preferenceChef Tip: The chef used a hardboiled egg, sliced. Eggs can be hardboiled ahead of time and stored in refrigerator.InstructionsPlace your spring mix in a bowl and add your salmon, hard boiled eggs, fresh fruits and vegetablesChef Tip: Arrange each of the items in its own row so it looks like a rainbow & roll up the salmonDrizzle the grapeseed oil and raspberry vinegar on top of your salad bowlSeason with salt and pepperTop with your bagel and cream cheese and enjoy.Chef Tip: If you want to give the dish a traditional bacon, eggs and hash browns flavor profile, add crispy baby potatoes. Recipe belowCrispy Baby Potatoes4 cups baby potatoesChef Tip: Potatoes can be shreddedFresh rosemaryGrapeseed oilSalt & pepperDrizzle potatoes with grapeseed oil and season with salt, pepper and fresh rosemary.Cook for 30 min at 400 or until nice and soft.1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130(215) 563-1101