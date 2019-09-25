6 Minute Meal: Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo's smoked salmon breakfast bowl

The Meal: Smoked salmon breakfast bowl from Personal Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo, ICook4U
Smoked salmon breakfast bowl
(Serves 4 people)
Chef Tip: it's called a breakfast bowl but it's a great meal any time of day
Use containers to keep it fresh all week long! Should last 5 days in the fridge.
Ingredients
6 packed cups spring mix
Chef Tip: You can substitute baby arugula or baby spinach
8 ounces smoked salmon
cup shredded carrots
2 cups diced cucumbers (270 grams)
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved (300 grams)
1 cup julienne or chopped onion (115 grams)
cup fresh blueberries
cup craisins
4 strawberries quartered
1 Bagel w/ cream cheese
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
Chef Tip: You can substitute avocado oil
1 tablespoon raspberry vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh dill, roughly chopped
salt and pepper, to taste
2-4 eggs, cooked to preference
Chef Tip: The chef used a hardboiled egg, sliced. Eggs can be hardboiled ahead of time and stored in refrigerator.
Instructions
Place your spring mix in a bowl and add your salmon, hard boiled eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables
Chef Tip: Arrange each of the items in its own row so it looks like a rainbow & roll up the salmon
Drizzle the grapeseed oil and raspberry vinegar on top of your salad bowl
Season with salt and pepper
Top with your bagel and cream cheese and enjoy.
Chef Tip: If you want to give the dish a traditional bacon, eggs and hash browns flavor profile, add crispy baby potatoes. Recipe below
Crispy Baby Potatoes
4 cups baby potatoes
Chef Tip: Potatoes can be shredded
Fresh rosemary
Grapeseed oil
Salt & pepper
Drizzle potatoes with grapeseed oil and season with salt, pepper and fresh rosemary.
Cook for 30 min at 400 or until nice and soft.
