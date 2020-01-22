6 minute meals

6 Minute Meal: Cicala's Classic Sicilian Citrus Salad

The Meal: Classic Sicilian Citrus Salad from Chef Joe Cicala who just opened Cicala at The Divine Lorraine with his wife, Angela, who is the restaurant's pastry chef.

Orange Fennel Salad Ingredients:

1 Cara Cara orange
Chef Tip: You can substitute any orange variety
1 blood orange

Chef Tip: The color of the blood orange makes the dish more pleasing to the eye

Shaved fennel (1/2 bulb )
Red Onion
Assorted whole olives with pits

Chef Tip: Olives with pits taste less briny

Salt and pepper to taste
Red Wine vinegar

Extra virgin olive oil

Process:
Wash and dry fennel.
Thinly slice the fennel bulb into pieces.

Chef Tip: You can use a mandolin or even a food processor for this. Slices should be as thin as possible

Do the same with the red onion
Cut the top and bottom off the oranges (about 1/4 inch, enough to remove the white film along with the peel)
Use a knife to cut the peel and the white from the sides of the orange until all you have left is the flesh of the fruit

Chef Tip: You can just peel the orange as well

Slice the oranges into medallions and arrange the medallions in a circle on a plate, alternating between the 2 varietals

Sprinkle with the shaved fennel and the onion
Salt and pepper to taste
Add a handful of olives to the top of the dish
Add a splash of extra virgin olive oil and a splash of wine vinegar

Enjoy for lunch, appetizer or any type you want a refreshing, healthy snack

The Deal: Complimentary "Cannoli Duo," Angela's housemade cannoli-one filled with her classic Sicilian cannoli cream and one filled with espresso ricotta with chocolate covered espresso beans. Free with an entree purchase if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, January, 29, 2020.

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | https://www.cicalarestaurant.com/ |
https://www.instagram.com/cicalaatthedl/
699 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
(267) 886-9334
