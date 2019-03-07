It's (almost) spring time in the city

Spring is in the air and FYI Philly has plenty of fun to share. A Bucks County Landmark is adding a new act at their Playhouse. We belly up to the bar at two new spots to watch the game, tour a new place to call home in the city. Plus, we round up Open Mic Nights in the city to test your talents. And a secretly awesome guitar-maker-for-the-stars in our own backyard.
Bucks County Playhouse New Restaurant
The Bucks County Playhouse has been a New Hope landmark since 1939. Melissa Magee shows us the new addition that is providing another reason to visit.
Bucks County Playhouse | Reservations
70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938
215-862-2121
Bars to watch March Madness
Alicia Vitarelli found a couple new spots in town for food and drink while you sit back and watch the game.
P.J. CLarke's | Facebook
At The Curtis, 601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Johnny Manana's | Instagram
315 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Open Mic Nights around Philly
Ducis Rodgers rounds up some local open mic nights where you can test your talents.
McGillin's Old Ale House | Facebook
Thursday night Open Mic
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Time | Facebook
Tuesday night Open Mic
1315 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
MilkBoy | Facebook
Monday night Open Mic on South Street
401 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Helium Comedy Club | Facebook
Tuesday night Open Mic
2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Localish presents: Martin Guitar
They're known as "America's Guitar" company. In fact, many of your favorite musicians play one of their instruments! Tour Martin Guitar Factory and see why they're beloved for generations.
The new digs at The Hamilton
There are new apartments in Logan Square and as Melissa Magee found out it's not just beau-tiful rooms but plenty of amenities.
The Hamilton | Facebook
1520 Hamilton Street Philadelphia, PA 19130
484-269-5229
Made in Philly: Haddonfield's Secret Garden
A Haddonfield, N.J. mother and son are brewing something special. Karen Rogers tells us how it started with a cancer battle and now they are 'Makin' it in Philly' with their very own Kombucha.
Pine Coast Brewery | Facebook
139 Kings Highway East - Rear, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
609-389-8070
In the Kitchen with Alessi
Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with registered dietitian Natalie Filippone from Acme Mar-kets and ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make this spring.
Recipes | Win $100 Acme gift card
Recipes: Cioppino & Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale Quinoa
Love Arts: PCMS Sarah Connolly 40
A world renowned vocalist is crossing the pond for her recital debut with The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society.
Tickets | The Arts in Philly
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: March 22 at 7:30pm
The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Perelman Theater
300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Shelter Me
In this week's episode of Shelter Me, Get Your Pet Founder Angela Marcus discusses re-homing pets and avoiding shelters with their nationally acclaimed program. Matt O'Donnell tells us more.
Get Your Pet | Facebook
Get Your Pet: From one good home to another.
