It's (almost) spring time in the city

Spring is in the air and FYI Philly has plenty of fun to share. A Bucks County Landmark is adding a new act at their Playhouse. We belly up to the bar at two new spots to watch the game, tour a new place to call home in the city. Plus, we round up Open Mic Nights in the city to test your talents. And a secretly awesome guitar-maker-for-the-stars in our own backyard.The Bucks County Playhouse has been a New Hope landmark since 1939. Melissa Magee shows us the new addition that is providing another reason to visit.70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938215-862-2121Alicia Vitarelli found a couple new spots in town for food and drink while you sit back and watch the game.At The Curtis, 601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106315 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Ducis Rodgers rounds up some local open mic nights where you can test your talents.Thursday night Open Mic1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Tuesday night Open Mic1315 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Monday night Open Mic on South Street401 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147Tuesday night Open Mic2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103They're known as "America's Guitar" company. In fact, many of your favorite musicians play one of their instruments! Tour Martin Guitar Factory and see why they're beloved for generations.There are new apartments in Logan Square and as Melissa Magee found out it's not just beau-tiful rooms but plenty of amenities.1520 Hamilton Street Philadelphia, PA 19130484-269-5229A Haddonfield, N.J. mother and son are brewing something special. Karen Rogers tells us how it started with a cancer battle and now they are 'Makin' it in Philly' with their very own Kombucha.139 Kings Highway East - Rear, Haddonfield, NJ 08033609-389-8070Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with registered dietitian Natalie Filippone from Acme Mar-kets and ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make this spring.Recipes: Cioppino & Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale QuinoaA world renowned vocalist is crossing the pond for her recital debut with The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society.Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: March 22 at 7:30pmThe Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Perelman Theater300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102In this week's episode of Shelter Me, Get Your Pet Founder Angela Marcus discusses re-homing pets and avoiding shelters with their nationally acclaimed program. Matt O'Donnell tells us more.Get Your Pet: From one good home to another.----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.