What's old is new in Philly

Ingredients

8 tablespoons butter 1 stick

3/4 cup chocolate chips

2 eggs

2 egg yolks discard or use egg whites elsewhere

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F and line a muffin pan with parchment paper muffin liners.

Melt butter and chocolate chips together over low heat until smooth. Let cool slightly.

In a large bowl whisk together the eggs and sugar. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture until well combined.

Divide among 10 standard muffin cups and bake until cakes are puffed up, but still jiggly in the center about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn out upside down onto a plate, garnish, and serve immediately.

This weekend on FYI Philly we visit some old spaces springing to life as new places. We look inside the renovated Bourse. We visit Craft Hall which has taken over the old Yards Brewery. We welcome back another year of Philly Wine Week, get a women's history lesson in old city and taste some new offerings at the Bok Building. Plus, a recipe you can make at home and some clean eating ideas from people who have seen the results. FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7p and Sunday night at midnight after Action News.Melissa Magee takes us the latest venue from FCM Hospitality. Craft Hall takes over the old Yards Brewery and has converted it into a home for beer, bread and a scratch kitchen.901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123The Bourse Hall is back. Explore different flavors and cultures from around the world, right across the street from Independence Mall. While you're there - check out the pop up Escape room - 1980's themed.111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106Karen Rogers visits the Betsy Ross House to get a history lesson about women entrepreneurs in the colonial times and tastes a little homemade chocolate.239 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106Friday, April 19 from 11am - 4pmSunday, May 12 from 11am - 4pmMonday, June 10 from 11am - 4pmSaturday, October 12 from 11am - 4pmSunday, October 13 from 11am - 6pm (extended hours for Old City Fest)Saturday, November 30 from 11am - 4pmTuesday, December 31 from 11am - 4pmWe take a look inside a converted vocational school now being used as mak-er space with restaurants, a coffee shop and more in South Philadelphia.1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148We visited a restaurant and a smoothie shop where each owner is living proof that eating clean can help you lose weight!38 South 19TH Street, Philadelphia, PA 191035836 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144Craving something rich, creamy and chocolatey? Gina Gannon hooked up with a Redner's Markets dietitian and a best-selling cookbook author for a flourless cake recipe with Grassland Butter that is a taste of decadent without the guilt.Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 8 mins; Total Time: 18 mins; Servings: 10 mini cakesFresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped cream and/or vanilla ice creamLisa recommends organic ingredients when feasible and she uses Grassland non-GMO verified butterPhilly Wine Week is a great opportunity to learn from members of the area's wine community at events throughout the city during the week of April 1-7, 2019.April 1-7, 2019March 31; 6-9 p.m.XIX at The Bellevue Hotel200 S. Broad Streetm Philadelphia, PA 19102$65 General Admission; $125 VIPJeannette Reyes rounds up some exciting cultural events coming to the city.April 4-7 at the Merriam Theater250 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102Presented by The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and the Shubert OrganizationHarvey, the adoptable dog from Faithful Friends in Wilmington, Delaware - is a being hailed a hero - after he saved a litter of kittens from a storm drain.