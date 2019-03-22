What's old is new in Philly

Craft Hall
Melissa Magee takes us the latest venue from FCM Hospitality. Craft Hall takes over the old Yards Brewery and has converted it into a home for beer, bread and a scratch kitchen.
Craft Hall | Facebook
901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
A trip inside The Bourse
The Bourse Hall is back. Explore different flavors and cultures from around the world, right across the street from Independence Mall. While you're there - check out the pop up Escape room - 1980's themed.
The Bourse | Facebook
111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Escape the '80s
Made in Philly - Women's History: Betsy Ross House
Karen Rogers visits the Betsy Ross House to get a history lesson about women entrepreneurs in the colonial times and tastes a little homemade chocolate.
Betsy Ross House | Facebook
239 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Chocolate Making Dates for 2019
Friday, April 19 from 11am - 4pm
Sunday, May 12 from 11am - 4pm
Monday, June 10 from 11am - 4pm
Saturday, October 12 from 11am - 4pm
Sunday, October 13 from 11am - 6pm (extended hours for Old City Fest)
Saturday, November 30 from 11am - 4pm
Tuesday, December 31 from 11am - 4pm
Localish Presents: The Bok Building
We take a look inside a converted vocational school now being used as mak-er space with restaurants, a coffee shop and more in South Philadelphia.
Bok Building | Facebook
1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Spring into Shape: Clean Eating
We visited a restaurant and a smoothie shop where each owner is living proof that eating clean can help you lose weight!
Smart Street Healthy Kitchen & Juice Bar | Instagram
38 South 19TH Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Wave Nutrition | Instagram
5836 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Butter Episode 2
Craving something rich, creamy and chocolatey? Gina Gannon hooked up with a Redner's Markets dietitian and a best-selling cookbook author for a flourless cake recipe with Grassland Butter that is a taste of decadent without the guilt.
Grassland Butter | Lisa Leake: 100 Days of Real Food
4-Ingredient Molten Lava Cake Recipe
Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 8 mins; Total Time: 18 mins; Servings: 10 mini cakes
Ingredients
- 8 tablespoons butter 1 stick
- 3/4 cup chocolate chips
- 2 eggs
- 2 egg yolks discard or use egg whites elsewhere
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F and line a muffin pan with parchment paper muffin liners.
- Melt butter and chocolate chips together over low heat until smooth. Let cool slightly.
- In a large bowl whisk together the eggs and sugar. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture until well combined.
- Divide among 10 standard muffin cups and bake until cakes are puffed up, but still jiggly in the center about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn out upside down onto a plate, garnish, and serve immediately.
Suggested garnishes: Fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped cream and/or vanilla ice cream
Lisa recommends organic ingredients when feasible and she uses Grassland non-GMO verified butter
Philly Wine Week
Philly Wine Week is a great opportunity to learn from members of the area's wine community at events throughout the city during the week of April 1-7, 2019.
Philly Wine Week | Facebook
April 1-7, 2019
Opening Corks Kickoff Event
March 31; 6-9 p.m.
XIX at The Bellevue Hotel
200 S. Broad Streetm Philadelphia, PA 19102
$65 General Admission; $125 VIP
6abc Love Arts: PA Ballet Stravinsky
Jeannette Reyes rounds up some exciting cultural events coming to the city.
Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia | @chamber.orchestra.phila| Facebook
Buy tickets | Arts in Philly
April 4-7 at the Merriam Theater
250 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Broadway Philadelphia
Presented by The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and the Shubert Organization
Kimmel Center | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Shelter Me
Harvey, the adoptable dog from Faithful Friends in Wilmington, Delaware - is a being hailed a hero - after he saved a litter of kittens from a storm drain.
Faithful Friends Animal Society | Facebook
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.