What's old is new in Philly

This weekend on FYI Philly we visit some old spaces springing to life as new places. We look inside the renovated Bourse. We visit Craft Hall which has taken over the old Yards Brewery. We welcome back another year of Philly Wine Week, get a women's history lesson in old city and taste some new offerings at the Bok Building. Plus, a recipe you can make at home and some clean eating ideas from people who have seen the results. FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7p and Sunday night at midnight after Action News.

Craft Hall
Melissa Magee takes us the latest venue from FCM Hospitality. Craft Hall takes over the old Yards Brewery and has converted it into a home for beer, bread and a scratch kitchen.
Craft Hall | Facebook
901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

A trip inside The Bourse
The Bourse Hall is back. Explore different flavors and cultures from around the world, right across the street from Independence Mall. While you're there - check out the pop up Escape room - 1980's themed.
The Bourse | Facebook
111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Escape the '80s

Made in Philly - Women's History: Betsy Ross House
Karen Rogers visits the Betsy Ross House to get a history lesson about women entrepreneurs in the colonial times and tastes a little homemade chocolate.
Betsy Ross House | Facebook
239 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Chocolate Making Dates for 2019
Friday, April 19 from 11am - 4pm
Sunday, May 12 from 11am - 4pm
Monday, June 10 from 11am - 4pm
Saturday, October 12 from 11am - 4pm
Sunday, October 13 from 11am - 6pm (extended hours for Old City Fest)
Saturday, November 30 from 11am - 4pm
Tuesday, December 31 from 11am - 4pm

Localish Presents: The Bok Building
We take a look inside a converted vocational school now being used as mak-er space with restaurants, a coffee shop and more in South Philadelphia.
Bok Building | Facebook
1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Spring into Shape: Clean Eating
We visited a restaurant and a smoothie shop where each owner is living proof that eating clean can help you lose weight!
Smart Street Healthy Kitchen & Juice Bar | Instagram
38 South 19TH Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Wave Nutrition | Instagram
5836 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Butter Episode 2
Craving something rich, creamy and chocolatey? Gina Gannon hooked up with a Redner's Markets dietitian and a best-selling cookbook author for a flourless cake recipe with Grassland Butter that is a taste of decadent without the guilt.
Grassland Butter | Lisa Leake: 100 Days of Real Food

4-Ingredient Molten Lava Cake Recipe
Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 8 mins; Total Time: 18 mins; Servings: 10 mini cakes

Ingredients
  • 8 tablespoons butter 1 stick
  • 3/4 cup chocolate chips
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 egg yolks discard or use egg whites elsewhere
2 tablespoons sugar
Instructions
  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F and line a muffin pan with parchment paper muffin liners.
  • Melt butter and chocolate chips together over low heat until smooth. Let cool slightly.
  • In a large bowl whisk together the eggs and sugar. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture until well combined.
  • Divide among 10 standard muffin cups and bake until cakes are puffed up, but still jiggly in the center about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn out upside down onto a plate, garnish, and serve immediately.

Suggested garnishes: Fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped cream and/or vanilla ice cream
Lisa recommends organic ingredients when feasible and she uses Grassland non-GMO verified butter

Philly Wine Week
Philly Wine Week is a great opportunity to learn from members of the area's wine community at events throughout the city during the week of April 1-7, 2019.

Philly Wine Week | Facebook
April 1-7, 2019

Opening Corks Kickoff Event
March 31; 6-9 p.m.
XIX at The Bellevue Hotel
200 S. Broad Streetm Philadelphia, PA 19102
$65 General Admission; $125 VIP

6abc Love Arts: PA Ballet Stravinsky
Jeannette Reyes rounds up some exciting cultural events coming to the city.

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia | @chamber.orchestra.phila| Facebook

Buy tickets | Arts in Philly
April 4-7 at the Merriam Theater
250 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Broadway Philadelphia
Presented by The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and the Shubert Organization
Kimmel Center | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Shelter Me
Harvey, the adoptable dog from Faithful Friends in Wilmington, Delaware - is a being hailed a hero - after he saved a litter of kittens from a storm drain.
Faithful Friends Animal Society | Facebook
----------
