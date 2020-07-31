Eggs-cellent breakfast spots, new restaurants and more great Philly spots

Curious about where to get that first fuel of the day? Or some great spots for your midday meal?Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And in Philly, we do breakfast right.We rounded up a few spots around town where you can grab breakfast, brunch and more.8630 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118215-621-7796263 S. 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107267-758-55366669 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119267-437-2152We visited with four restaurateurs that recently opened new spots despite the pandemic.Each faced significant challenges and delays in trying to open their doors but found ways to overcome and bring their concept to the public.Juno offers a gorgeous outdoor dining space on Spring Garden Street, serving a Mexican-themed menu with cocktails on tap.Anchor Light is a ghost kitchen concept from chef Tyler Akin, who has created a menu of casual fare being served out of his Stock Rittenhouse restaurant.Tamekah Bost opened her second brick and mortar location of The Better Box offering their take on Asian fusion with a Philly twist.And Zig Zag BBQ is featuring the award-winning talents of smoke master Matthew Lang, who won a $50,000 BBQ competition and is now showcasing those skills in his new Kensington BBQ space.1033 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PAat Stock Rittenhouse 1935 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA1519 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA2111 East York Street, Philadelphia, PAOyster House wants to bring the best of the Shore to your doorWhether you don't have time for a drive down the shore or you think it's safer to stay in the city, there are lots of opportunities to get that beach vibe right in Philadelphia.From the popup shore-inspired Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack to the Boardwalk on the Delaware River and Oyster House, there are a number of ways you can feel like you're down the Shore without the long drive and crowd.At Oyster House, the restaurant is doing outdoor dining for the first time and 2nd-generation owner Sam Mink has created take-home clambake and lobster roll kits for those who prefer those flavors in the safety of their home.105 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107215-922-6061Philadelphia Waterfront, from Cherry Street Pier to Spruce Street Harbor Park215-839-80311516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102When the pandemic struck, weddings, birthday parties, graduation ceremonies and other special occasions were the first to go.Companies like 12th Street Catering saw an immediate surge in cancellations.Now, 12th Street has created a series of special occasion boxes and bags so people can continue to celebrate life's special moments, just in smaller and safer ways.And if you're looking to stage an outdoor event, Michele says 12th Street Catering has found several venues that are perfect for social distancing3312-20 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-386-8595Two South Jersey business owners are bonding over floral arrangements to help each other survive during COVID-19.Floral Designer Jennifer Reed of Jennifer Designs specializes in weddings and events and is an avid Pennsylvania Horticulture Society volunteer.With the event industry hit hard by COVID-19, Reed went back to her motto "always play with your flowers."Now, she teaches flower workshops bringing her love of flowers to everyone else. She hosts classes in-person or virtually and gave Karen Rogers an online workshop with the "Flower Sunglasses" craft a try.Reed is all about building her business while lifting up other female entrepreneurs.She hosts her classes at Thomas & Main in Mullica Hill.Owner Colleen Keaveney pitches in with Reed's parties and uses her flowers for her own business.Her boutique gift shop has a beach house vibe, with six different rooms, each with a different theme.It is all inspired by her father, who passed away last year. Colleen is now shipping items across the country, partly thanks to her Instagram-Live parties she calls happy hour.128-138 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua Township, NJ 08051 (temporarily closed)103 N Main St, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062South Street is home to more than 100 Indie Philadelphia artists. And you can find them all under one roof.It's called the South Street Art Mart, full of eclectic art that's affordable and attainable.The shop's two co-owners and married couple Nicole Wiegand, of Night Owl Designs, and Nicole Krecicki of Taped Off TV, created an online store in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.They're also hosting their very first Instagram-Live Sale at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3. The store and artists are picking various Black organizations and charities to donate their sales to, a venture they hope to do for some time.530 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147Arts and cultural organizations around the region are slowly but surely reopening their doors with plenty of safety protocols in place to protect against COVID-19.The Barnes Foundation has extended its exhibition of Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miró to Man Ray through August 23rd so visitors can get a chance to see it.The Michener Museum has had an April Earth Day exhibit patiently waiting for an audience.A collection of works from local artists working in various mediums, the exhibition highlights the damage done by pollution and climate change.20th & The Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-278-7000138 S. Pine Street, Doylestown, PA 18901215-340-9800