community

Camden County organization repurposing wedding flowers to give to those in care facilities

Forget Me Knot is dedicated to repurposing flowers and delivering them to people in care facilities who need a little cheer.
By Todd Haas
EMBED <>More Videos

Camden Co. organization giving new life to wedding flower arrangements

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Working out of the basement of her Camden County home, Leona Davis and her group of volunteers are arranging bundles of love.

Forget Me Knot is an organization dedicated to repurposing wedding flowers and delivering them to residents at long-term care facilities.

"This is pure love in action," said Leona, founder of Forget Me Knot.

Leona says this is a way to give new life to flowers that would otherwise be thrown away. She started the organization after her daughter got married in 2016 and wanted to donate her flowers to a care facility.

"We were just gonna put these flowers into the hands of those that are feeling a little bit lonely or just need some cheer," she said. "The seed was planted for Forget Me Knot and it provides brides and grooms the opportunity to give back."

The delivery of flowers was a ray of sunshine for residents at the Manorcare facility in Voorhees Township. Residents' faces lit up and came alive when Leona handed the flowers to them.

She said its a way to make a human connection and thinks the world could use more of that today.

"It's knowing that people are going to be having a better day because of these kind gestures, and that's the bottom line - we all want everyone to have a better day," she said.

Along with the flower delivery, they will also give residents the materials to be able to make the flower arrangements themselves.

To find out how to donate flowers or how to volunteer, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscamden countynew jersey newsweddingsvolunteerismcommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Local Red Cross volunteers to help tornado victims through holidays
Gingerbread village brings holiday joy to locals
Retailers in Philly area prepare for wave of last-minute shoppers
Meek Mill donates $500K worth of gifts to community
TOP STORIES
Congresswoman Scanlon: Carjacking in FDR Park 'particularly upsetting'
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Fire tears through off-campus apartments near West Chester U.
Owners of dog euthanized by local animal shelter take legal action
Crossing guard shortage in Philly leaves hundreds of corners unmanned
The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert
Holiday travelers on the move despite Omicron concerns
Show More
It's crunch time for last-minute holiday shoppers in DE
Community leaders team up for holiday ceasefire campaign
Man arrested for sexually assaulting girl as she walked to school
Upper Darby High School evacuated after fire in bathroom
Pause prevents 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant from winning car
More TOP STORIES News