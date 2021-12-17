Fuugs woodworking is carving out locally rooted gifts this holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Give a locally rooted gift this holiday season, made with trees from our own backyard.Married couple Greg Fuguet and Kristen Snow run Fuugs, a woodworking shop in Kensington. From their indoor studio, the pair design furniture such as chairs, tables and stools to smaller wares.It's all made with trees grown right here in Philadelphia. Fuugs partnered with Awbury Arboretum in Germantown to turn the Arboretum's downed timber into works of art.For the holiday season, the pair is carving out small ware gifts like the Black Walnut French rolling pins, Maple serving boards and wooden candle holders.You can also find their work on display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.Maken North, 3525 I Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19134