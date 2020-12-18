FYI Philly's Winter Holiday Special

1 package (12 ounces) wonton wrappers

1 pound Hatfield sausage

2 cups shredded Colby cheese

1/2 medium green pepper, chopped

1/2 medium sweet red pepper, chopped

2 bunches green onions, sliced

1/2 cup ranch salad dressing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley is two-mile drive-thru experience through a 130-acre-farm.The 26-year-old family tradition is put on by fourth generation farmers. The team creates most of the displays in-house, including their famous "Seven Wonders of the World." Stroll Candy Cane Lane, partake in a socially-distant visit with Santa and enjoy the farmer's market full of baked goodies.931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067The annual Herr's Holiday Lights Display is a free drive-thru experience at the snack manufacturer's campus. President and CEO Ed Herr's parents launched the company 75-years-ago and the colorful light show is a thank you to fans.20 Herr Drive, Nottingham, Pennsylvania'A Longwood Christmas' at Longwood Gardens is a holiday tradition dating back to the 1950s. The pandemic has forced them to close the indoor display, but you'll still find thousands of lights illuminating the gardens along with dancing fountains choreographed to festive music.The Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show presented by PECO once again lights up Franklin Square in Philadelphia. Every evening, at five o'clock, the magic begins. It's the seventh year for the show inspired by Benjamin Franklin's genius which runs every 30 minutes accompanied by the music of the Philly Pops.The Macy's Christmas Light Show at the Wannamaker Building in Center City Philadelphia is virtual this year. It will still include all your favorite characters from the in-person show like 'The Nutcracker' and 'Frosty the Snowman and, of course, the beautiful sounds of the historic Wanamaker organ. There'll also be a link to write Santa a letter and set-up a virtual visit.The west facing wall of City Hall will be home to the 6abc Deck the Hall Light Show this year. The free show starts at 5pm every day. It will play in a continuous loop running over a half-hour. The Klip Collective are the artists behind the magic, which they redesigned for the 2020 season, describing the venue as much more of a vibe.1400 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107The Grand Wilmington has found innovative ways to bring the performances they are known for to the public during the pandemic.This winter they have created a drive-through light spectacular in the parking lot along the Wilmington waterfront.Winter in Wilmington is a ticketed event meant to create a safe way for families to enjoy the lights. This is the first year for the display that will run through January 3.Here is what Chestnut Hill is offering for the holidaysOnce again Dilworth Park at City Hall has been transformed into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.The Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink is back for another season of outdoor exercise and fun. They have pandemic protocols this year to reserve ice time and contact-less arrival procedures to keep it safe.The Rothman Cabin is open serving delicious dishes and drinks to enjoy outside.And the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn has been reimagined with extra spacing to maintain safe social distancing.1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia PA, 19107Chestnut Hill has the makings of a great holiday getaway day, right here in town.From extended holiday shopping hours, to free horse-drawn carriage rides - with good eats and activites to boot - this quaint neighborhood just north of the city has a lot to offer.Chestnut Hill Business DistrictPhiladelphia PA, 19118The holidays always involve a lot of great food.So we partnered with Hatfield for a holiday recipe sweepstakes.It's a family-run company that's been around for more than 125 years. And for a chance to win a one-year supply of their pork products, we challenged our viewers to share their favorite Hatfield recipe.Here's the winner with her swag bag, and here's her winning dish, a family favorite she's been cooking for holidays and special occasions for about 15 years.Lightly press wonton wrappers onto the bottoms and up the sides of greased miniature muffin cups. Bake at 350 until edges are browned, about 5 minutes. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in the cheese, peppers, onions and salad dressing. Spoon a rounded tablespoon into each wonton cup. Bake until heated through, 6-7 minutes.-Bucks County is 622-square miles of open country and small towns. There are brewery trails, vineyards and distilleries.Peddler's Village is a collection of small businesses, with-42 acres, more than 65 shops and seven restaurants on the property.It is decked-out for the holidays with Christmas trees, lights and a caroling Santa. Peddler's has regulations in place for the pandemic, including limits on the number of guests in shops and masks are required inside and outside.They also offer a virtual village with about half the shops offering online options.100 Peddlers Village, New Hope, PA 18938Kennett Square is just one of the small-town gems in Chester County.The area features more than 40 shops and restaurants offering a strollable shopping experience for the holidays.The town is known as the mushroom capital of the world and the Mushroom Cap offers a bunch of mushroom themed gifts.You can pick up gifts for foodies at Talula's Table or a present with meaning at Clean Slate Goods.The town is decorated for the holidays with lights, wreaths and trees decked out for the season.If you are looking to make it a weekend, the Inn at Whitewing Farm offers a plush 13-acre estate with 10 restored rooms. You'll find remnants of the original farm that dates back the 1700s. They also offer a wine cellar for private dinners with your inner circle.102 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348103 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348114 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348370 Valley Road, West Chester, PA 19382Last-minute shoppers, we've got you covered.We've rounded up some local products that would make a great gift for a friend, teacher, co-worker or the little ones.Whether you're looking for an adult beverage or a breakfast treat we have some great options for food. Thirsty Dice Game Cafe's comfort crates offer the gift of game night.In Plain Sight is a book of photographs from local photographer Ed Hille, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2016. The proceeds from the sales of the book will be donated to Parkinson's research.1727 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125575 West 3rd Street, Lansdale, PA 194461642 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130