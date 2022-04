PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An impressive milestone was celebrated Friday at the Philadelphia Zoo.'Mommy,' a Galapagos Tortoise, has been there for 90 years, making her its longest resident.Mommy arrived at the Philadelphia Zoo back in 1932.She celebrated her 90th anniversary by enjoying some of her favorite treats.She even got a visit from her friend Ziggy the Alpaca.Mommy is estimated to be 97 years old, but she's not the zoo's oldest resident.That title belongs to a 99-year-old tortoise named 'Abrazzo.'