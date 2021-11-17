FYI Philly

Game on State brings family arcade, candy to Media

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Game on State brings family arcade, candy to Media

MEDIA, Pa (WPVI) -- Game on State is part candy store, part arcade.

Walk in and you are surrounded by a mix of classic candy choices and newer options. You can shop by piece, by pound or buy prepackaged bags.

The arcade is a nostalgic trip for many with old school games like Super Mario Bros, Asteroids and Pacman.

The arcade is a timed ticket so no need to for cards, quarters or tickets. Pay the flat fee and play away.

Game on State was designed as an inclusive space. The staff was built around customized and supported employment offering those with disabilities a space to learn and grow.


Game on State | Facebook | Instagram
31 West State Street, Media, PA 19063
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmedia boroughfyi phillyfun stuff
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Commonweal is a new art gallery for the common good
Find the perfect Hanukkah gift at the Jewish American History store
Milanj Diamonds' Black Friday sales will put a sparkle in your eye
Shop local on Haddon Ave in Collingswood for seasonal gift-giving 
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News