Game on State brings family arcade, candy to Media

MEDIA, Pa (WPVI) -- Game on State is part candy store, part arcade.Walk in and you are surrounded by a mix of classic candy choices and newer options. You can shop by piece, by pound or buy prepackaged bags.The arcade is a nostalgic trip for many with old school games like Super Mario Bros, Asteroids and Pacman.The arcade is a timed ticket so no need to for cards, quarters or tickets. Pay the flat fee and play away.Game on State was designed as an inclusive space. The staff was built around customized and supported employment offering those with disabilities a space to learn and grow.31 West State Street, Media, PA 19063