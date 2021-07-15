1 dead in Garden State Parkway crash in Cape May County; NB lanes reopened

DENNIS TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County, New Jersey.According to officials, the crash occurred around 8:18 a.m. Thursday on the parkway south of the Cape May Toll Plaza in Dennis Township; it involved an overturned vehicle and another car.One fatality has been confirmed, but no further details on the victim or other injuries have been released.The northbound lanes had been shut down for the cleanup and investigation, but those lanes have since reopened.