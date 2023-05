Vice President of Community Engagement Niki Hawkins was honored for supporting and encouraging some of Philadelphia's most promising girls.

Nonprofit Girls Inc. honors 6abc's Vice President of Community Engagement Niki Hawkins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a big honor for a member of the Action News family.

The nonprofit organization Girls Inc. hosted its 21st annual Strong, Smart & Bold Celebration in Center City.

Girls Inc. mentors and supports young women in need from 5th through 12th grade.

Assistant News Director Christine Bowley also attended Wednesday night's event.