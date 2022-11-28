WATCH LIVE

2 injured after wrong-way driver causes head-on crash in Delaware

Monday, November 28, 2022 12:30PM
GLASGOW, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police say the driver of a car who was speeding and going the wrong way slammed head-on into a pickup truck in Delaware.

The impact landed both drivers in the hospital.

The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 40 heading west near Pleasant Valley Road in Glasgow.

Police say the driver of the black car went onto the wrong side of the road and barreled into the pickup.

The wrong-way driver is in critical condition, while the driver of the pickup is in serious but stable condition.

