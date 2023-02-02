Hometown Hero: Pet photographer helps shelter animals find forever homes

Carol Arscott's service is so popular that she's now getting requests from shelters around the country.

GLEN MILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County pet photographer is using her skills to help animals in shelters find forever homes.

If you look through Carol Arscott's camera lens, looking back at you will always be one of the happiest faces you've ever seen.

"When I was about 3 years old, my dad brought this guy home," she said pointing to a picture of her childhood dog, Max. "I didn't see him as an animal. I just saw him as another being"

The single worn-out piece of paper is her only photo of Max.

Arscott became a pet photographer to immortalize other people's animals. But along the way she learned her skills could help pets who needed to find a family to love them back.

"Rescues call me in pretty much when they have a dog that's difficult to place. So whether that's an older dog, or a special needs dog, or a dog that's been in rescue for a long time," she explained.

She started doing professional photoshoots for shelters across the Delaware Valley, often taking the pets to fun places like Ridley Creek State Park.

"The goal is to help people imagine what it would be like to have the dog as part of their family. So rather than seeing a dog scared and in a cage, their intake photo at their shelter, they're out, playing with a ball," she said.

Arscott's service is so popular that she's now getting requests from shelters around the country.

She started a Facebook group called "Rescue for Rescue" where she gives photography advice so every pet can get a beautiful picture.

She's also working on a book right now for the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue that's raised $10,000 so far. It's a labor of love from the ultimate animal lover.

"I mean, I get to play with dogs for a living," she laughed.