Police search for suspect in double shooting at Lincoln University

Lincoln University in Chester County on lockdown after double shooting; suspect at large

It happened at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday at a campus event called Yardfest.

The search continues for whoever opened fire on the Chester County campus of Lincoln University, during an event called "Yardfest."

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Campus police tell Action News two women were hit by the same bullet that was fired in a bathroom.

Neither of the women were students at Lincoln.

Police quickly moved to secure campus locking it down and trying to locate a suspect.

Police say they are looking for two men in connection to the shooting.

No other description has been provided.

If anyone has information on the shooting, the university encourages you to call their anonymous tip line at 484-365-7799.

The lockdown on campus was lifted overnight Sunday.