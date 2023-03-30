State, community leaders rally against increasing gun violence in Philadelphia

"It's not normal for kids to walk down the street and go to school and be gunned down, we have to do something," leaders said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gun violence is a hot topic in Philadelphia, where shootings can be frequent.

On Tuesday, Action News reported on a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on his way to school.

On Thursday, lawmakers announced they have a plan to tackle gun violence as clergy members asked the community to come together.

"It's not normal for kids to walk down the street and go to school and be gunned down, we have to do something," said Reverend Jeanette Davis.

Members of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia stood outside Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia on Thursday, demanding action.

"We should be up in arms! We should be marching on city hall," exclaimed Robert Collier, president of the clergy.

They called for a city summit on April 15 after learning teenager Devin Weedon was killed just blocks away from his school.

And just two miles away, Democratic state legislators held another gathering with the same message. They expressed their outrage, as well as a plan.

"Three months into the year, and 99 kids have been shot," said Representative Malcolm Kenyatta. "99 shot, 18 dead."

"But now, Democrats are in charge of the House and we're bringing and lot more than thoughts and prayers," said Representative Chris Rabb.

Democrats expect to pass a slew of bills on gun reform in the coming months now that they have a majority in the House of Representatives.

That includes background checks, red flag laws, safe storage for guns, and research on the connection between gun violence and social media.

"Kids can't even go to school safely, return home without worrying about what's going on," noted Representative Dariaha Parker,

Marge LaRue knows the pain of gun violence. Her grandson Nicolas Elizalde was killed near Roxborough High School last year.

She plans to push the state Senate to pass these laws so no one else has to live with her pain.

"If it's not babies laying in the dirt, what moves them to action?" LaRue questioned.

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia is asking anyone who wants to fight back against the violence to join its day of action on April 15, at Zion Baptist Church.