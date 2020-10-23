FYI Philly's Halloween Special: Where to go, what to do while staying safe during COVID-19

This year's grand prize winner in the Peddler's Village scarecrow competition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --"The Last Drive," the area's only drive-thru haunted attraction brings special effects and scaresBloodshed Farms in Springfield Township, N.J., is putting on the area's only drive-thru haunted experience dubbed "The Last Drive."Clark Dish, a sort-of Clarke Griswold of Halloween, runs the theatrical production along with his terrifying team of haunt lovers.They've taken over the Columbus Farmer's Market every October for the past six years, but this is the first year it's been a drive-thru, due to the coronavirus.The 20-minute immersive course covers 13-acres of farmland from the safety of your own vehicle.Tune in to Bloodshed FM, a dedicated radio station with a soundtrack made just for the drive.They specialize in post-apocalyptic scenes, hillbillies, and of course, clowns.There's also an upgrade - if you don't mind a little extra blood.In the end, they feel like they are saving Halloween with bringing on seasonal employees and watching friends and families come out and make a night out of it.2919 US-206, Springfield, NJ 08022Pennhurst Asylum has been deemed one of the most haunted places on Earth. And at Halloween, it gets even scarier.The annual haunt has been terrifying guests for nearly a decade.The pandemic has created some challenges but the team behind the haunt has adapted.Temperature checks, sanitizing stations, social distancing and masks are part of the experience.Three of the attractions are open but instead of the usual in-your-face style scares that Pennhurst is known for they are using state-of-the-art technology to incorporate timed sound effects and motion-activated lighting to heighten screams.Pennhurst Asylum is known for its super scary Halloween haunt but they also want to share the important history of the property and the annual Halloween attraction helps raise money towards preserving the space.Bridge St & Church Street, Spring City, PA 19475It's the 29th year for Shocktoberfest and the annual scream park in Berks County has returned with precautions due to the pandemic.Guests are required to wear masks, social distancing is enforced and some of the haunts have been adapted to create fewer touchpoints.But they are still packing the screams. The midway carnival setting provides guests with games, food, drink, and live performances.And the award-winning haunts have been named to's top-10-list, including a 50,000-square foot haunted house, one of the biggest on the East Coast.94 Park Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA 19608Eastern State Penitentiary's "Night Tours" takes you inside the cells of notorious gangstersGet in the fall spirit with Eastern State Penitentiary's "Night Tours," a self-guided audio experience with 10-stops along the way, narrated by actor Steve Buscemi.Eastern State Penitentiary, the historic abandoned prison-site in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, has attracted ghost hunters from across the globe because of suspected paranormal activity.You'll have access to fortress yards and cover the maze of hallways that branch into decredpid cellblocks and infamous cells, like Al Capone.You'll also get a chance to see death-row up close.Along the way, you will find large-scale projections on the penitentiary's 30-foot walls, as well as award-winning exhibitions that dig deeper into the history of the prison system and the root causes of mass incarceration.The museum has been closed for five months due to COVID-19 and had to cancel their popular Halloween haunt Terror Behind The Walls, their internationally acclaimed attraction.2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130The holiday popup Night before Tinsel is, the Nightmare before Tinsel come Halloween.Instead of a haunted bar this year, it's a walkthrough experience that's an art installation made frightful.The setting is a mental asylum filled with patients who went crazy after being quarantined for COVID-19.The Craft Concepts Group is the creative force behind the place and owner Teddy Sourias opened a new Mexican restaurant and tequila bar next door called Sueño with a Day of the Dead theme.The menu is Mexican American street food that includes empanadas, street corn and a giant BYOT (Build your own Taco) board.116 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107215-909-9406114 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107Even though October is wine-ing down, there's still time for adults to get their trick-or-treat on.At Chaddsford Winery in Delaware County, one of their most popular seasonal activities is the Adult Trick or Treat.After purchasing a wine kit of one red, one white, and one fruity original, guests are invited to enjoy the wines at home, or venture into gourmet shops around West Chester for the perfect pairings.632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317610-388-6221As Halloween nears, you still have a week to check out 'scarecrow season' at Peddler's Village.The Bucks County shopping and dining destination will have them on display all around the property through Oct. 31.Guests are invited to visit in costume over Halloween weekend.2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pennsylvania 18938Routes 202 and 263, Lahaska, Bucks County, PA 18931215-794-4000If you've ever wanted chocolate on demand, Cocoa Press is here to make your dream comes true.A Philadelphia business built a 3-D printer that prints chocolate. Pick what type of chocolate you want to use, pick a design, throw your SD card in the printer, stand back and watch your edible creation come to life.The idea for Cocoa Press was born when Evan Weinstein was in high school when he built his first prototype in a robotics class.After four years of tinkering with the idea at the University of Pennsylvania, it has grown into a start-up business run out of the University's Pennovation Center.3401 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.Throughout the month of October, the American Cancer Society is focused on raising awareness and funds for treatment and research.But all year long, doctors and researchers are focused on prevention and finding a cure. The American Cancer Society has new guidelines for healthy living that include diet, exercise, sleep and stress reduction.The biggest tips: find the low-hanging fruit and make changes one at a time and, especially in these times of high anxiety, don't forget to breathe. A few deep breaths with a focus on exhaling can make a world of difference.1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103800-227-2345