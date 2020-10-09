restaurants

Top 6: Dining spots in Hammonton, New Jersey

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- You're never too far from a great winery and delicious food when you visit Hammonton, New Jersey, the blueberry capital of the world! Let's visit the Top 6 dining spots - thanks to your votes!

At El Mariachi Loco they surprised me with what they're famous for - the Molcajete, and I almost had no words. It was steak, shrimp, pork, cactus, cheese all in one scolding bowl. I cooled down the spice with a fresh, made in house, pineapple water.

At the Funky Cow, you can eat waffles for breakfast and lunch. With so many sweet and savory options available, your every craving will be satisfied. Make sure you try the chicken and waffles!

With 160 wines to choose from, Annata Wine Bar is the perfect stop for tapas and a glass of your favorite grapes. It's the perfect spot for a late night glass of wine.

Bring the kids and your appetite for a night out at Alley Bar and Grille! It's a family fun center complete with a bowling alley, themed rides on a train around the property. I curbed some of my appetite with the cheesesteak egg rolls.

There's nothing like a classic NJ diner, and the Silver Coin Diner delivers the goods. It's breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day long! They set up a cute outdoor space for dining and are available for takeout too.

At Joe Italiano's Maplewood, you'll feel like part of the family! They've been open for over 70 years, so you better believe they've perfected their famous homemade spaghetti and red sauce.
