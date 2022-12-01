Residents protest over planned warehouse development in South Jersey

The project - planned by Russo Development - includes four buildings in sections of Harrison and neighboring Woolwich townships.

HARRISON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A vote is expected Thursday night on plans for a warehouse development in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

When Alyssa and Dan Marsella bought their Mullica Hill home last year, they loved the idea of living in a rural area.

"We fell in love with it," said Alyssa.

But last month they received a letter notifying them of plans for a two-million-square-foot warehouse development in the fields across from their neighborhood, Casella Farms.

"Getting in and out of the neighborhood going to Rt. 322, I don't know how it's going to be possible with trucks doing 1,000 trips a day," said Alyssa.

The project - planned by New Jersey-based Russo Development - includes four buildings in sections of Harrison and neighboring Woolwich Township near the intersection of Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.

The plans include widening Route 322 to accommodate traffic.

A public hearing was held on November 17, and public comment is expected to continue at another meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. before a vote on the proposal.

"With this meeting in particular I'm hoping that there's logic and common sense to come into play and that this is voted a halt or a stop to this project," said Dan Marsella.

The Casella Farms Homeowners Association filed a lawsuit this week in New Jersey Superior Court against Harrison Township's mayor and council in an attempt to stop the project.

Another concern from neighbors: the development will sit right next to a day care center.

Judy Sheffield doesn't live in Casella Farms but does live nearby.

She and others feel caught off-guard by these plans and ask for more transparency from officials.

"If it were you, would you want this in your backyard? You moved here for the same thing that we did," said Sheffield.

She also says she is not opposed to new construction. She just doesn't want warehouses.

"We have to go to Swedesboro for a hotel or Glassboro," she said. "Why not have a nice boutique hotel here so we can have weddings all of that?"

Harrison Township's mayor and deputy mayor told Action News they couldn't comment because of the pending litigation.

A Russo development spokesperson released the following statement:

"WH Development Urban Renewal, LLC (an affiliate of Russo Development) has submitted a complete application for a plan to develop the property for warehousing and distribution that is fully compliant with the zoning and redevelopment plan within the Township of Harrison. The development plan is as-of-right and fully consistent with the requirements of the redevelopment plan such that no variances or waivers are required. Russo has received various other agency approvals for the project, including preliminary and final site plan approval for the portion of the property within Woolwich along with other approvals from NJDOT and NJDEP required for this development.

Our plan was designed to respond to the Township's vision for a logistics development that is appropriately located directly on a full interchange of the New Jersey Turnpike. The project is at the border of Woolwich, fronting a State Highway with nearly all truck traffic to and from the development utilizing a short stretch of US Route 322 that borders the site. The plan includes widening Route 322, providing additional traffic lanes for the entire frontage of the property along with separate turning lanes and adjusting traffic signal timing to mitigate traffic impacts at our cost.

Great care has been taken in the design and architecture of the plan such that attractive buildings, styled to look like an office campus, are deeply setback on the 160-acre site with minimal profile and features significant screening and buffer areas with heavy vegetation and landscaping with sound walls. The project meets all State requirements for noise mitigation, adding such a small fraction of additional noise to that already generated by the Turnpike as to be virtually imperceptible to local residential neighborhoods.

The developer is a multigenerational owner and developer of real estate in New Jersey and is currently active building a number of projects including logistics and mixed-use residential projects in various parts of the State. Our leadership devotes substantial effort and attention to ensure each project meets the high standards set by the company that is respectful of our neighbor's interests and will be beneficial for the community and region."