HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED: Pat is joined by Flyer Oskar Lindblom

EMBED <>More Videos

HEALED: Oskar Lindblom tells his Cancer and Recovery story

Guests for this week's HEALED Gathering include Jim McCrossin and Oskar Lindblom.

Jim McCrossin is the Head Athletic Trainer and Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Philadelphia Flyers. He earned his bachelor's degree from West Chester University and has earned two Master of Science degrees in both Exercise Physiology and Sports Medicine. He is a Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC), Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach (CSCS), and is certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine as a Corrective Exercise Specialist (CES) and Performance Enhancement Specialist (PES). Jim is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association, National Strength and Conditioning Association, Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society, and American College of Sports Medicine. Jim also serves on the Mid-Atlantic States Advisory Board for Strength and Conditioning.

Oskar Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in December 2019. Oskar returned to the Philadelphia Flyers during the Stanley Cup Playoffs marking a milestone in his battle against bone cancer. The 24-year-old forward was written into the lineup for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the New York Islanders in September, nine months after he learned of his diagnosis of Ewing's sarcoma.

They both join Pat Croce to talk about the journey from a cancer diagnosis to getting back onto the ice, and lessons in healing and wellness that can inspire us all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealed with pat croceacsamerican cancer society
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALED WITH PAT CROCE
HEALED - From Surviving to Thriving
Pat Croce's Mindfulness Moments
HEALED: Health and Energy through Active Living Every Day
HEALED: Don't miss the next step
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News