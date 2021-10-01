HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED: Health and Energy through Active Living Every Day

EMBED <>More Videos

HEALED: Health and Energy through Active Living Every Day

Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering welcomes back Jamil Rivers, Alicia Jeffreys, Amy Lukasevich, and Kimberly Reed.

Today's Gathering welcomed back cancer survivors Jamil Rivers, Alicia Jeffreys, Amy Lukasevich, and Kimberly Reed.

Survivor Alicia Jeffreys is the Senior Vice President, Marketing for the Detroit Pistons and has been with us twice in the past, sharing great insights into navigating cancer, and focusing on yourself to stay healthy.

Amy Lukasevich has been living with her uncurable stage four lymphoma since 2014 and yet, has run multiple Broad Street Run 10 milers with this disease, raising money for the ACS through the American Cancer Society DetermiNation program.

Kimberly S. Reed, M.Ed., CDE, was diagnosed with breast cancer not long after losing her mother to cancer. Kimberly is an author, award-winning diversity and inclusion expert, international speaker, and corporate trainer.

Jamil Riverswas diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer in 2018. Determined to do everything to be here for her children, husband, and family, she researched vigorously how to best prepare for breast cancer and treatment. Jamil's husband, Rick, is also a cancer survivor (colon and kidney cancer). Jamil was his primary caregiver through his treatment.

Do you need a shorter moment to yourself? Check out Pat's Mindfulness Moments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealed with pat croceacsamerican cancer society
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALED WITH PAT CROCE
HEALED: Don't miss the next step
HEALED: When your child is facing cancer
HEALED: Lauren Hart joins Pat for a personal conversation about cancer
HEALED: Make every day - and every bite - count!
TOP STORIES
Police respond to deadly shooting inside Philly office building
'I'm tired of the shootings:' 3 Philly kids shot on eve of conference
Roosevelt Boulevard crash takes down wires, repairs to take hours
New body camera video of Petito; FBI takes items from Laundrie's home
McCoy: My only regret, not being an Eagle in my prime
More than $6.5 million in fake money from Russia seized in Philly
Walt Disney World opened 50 years ago today
Show More
AccuWeather: Weekend warmup on the way
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID
Couple surprised by location of now-viral accidental Amazon delivery
1st ever pill to treat COVID-19 shows promise, Merck says
Philly's plastic bag ban takes effect today: What you should know
More TOP STORIES News