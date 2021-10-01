HEALED: Health and Energy through Active Living Every Day

Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering welcomes back Jamil Rivers, Alicia Jeffreys, Amy Lukasevich, and Kimberly Reed.
Today's Gathering welcomed back cancer survivors Jamil Rivers, Alicia Jeffreys, Amy Lukasevich, and Kimberly Reed.
Survivor Alicia Jeffreys is the Senior Vice President, Marketing for the Detroit Pistons and has been with us twice in the past, sharing great insights into navigating cancer, and focusing on yourself to stay healthy.
Amy Lukasevich has been living with her uncurable stage four lymphoma since 2014 and yet, has run multiple Broad Street Run 10 milers with this disease, raising money for the ACS through the American Cancer Society DetermiNation program.
Kimberly S. Reed, M.Ed., CDE, was diagnosed with breast cancer not long after losing her mother to cancer. Kimberly is an author, award-winning diversity and inclusion expert, international speaker, and corporate trainer.
Jamil Riverswas diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer in 2018. Determined to do everything to be here for her children, husband, and family, she researched vigorously how to best prepare for breast cancer and treatment. Jamil's husband, Rick, is also a cancer survivor (colon and kidney cancer). Jamil was his primary caregiver through his treatment.
