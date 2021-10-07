HEALED with Pat Croce

Relax with Pat Croce's Mindfulness Moments

When 6abc teamed up with Pat Croce and the American Cancer Society for HEALED we knew that the message would resonate with so many people, whether or not they were directly living through a life touched by cancer.

Pat's Mindfulness Moments are short breaks, just for you, to take a little time for yourself, to relax, find your peace, your special place.

Enjoy these moments, and make sure you check out the full episodes of Healed
