HEALED: Small things that make a BIG impact on your wellbeing

Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering dives into the little changes that can have a big impact on your life, wellbeing and overall health and happiness.
This show's guests include Roy Vongtama, MD and Rick Rivers.
Roy Vongtama, MD is a professional actor as well as a Board Certified Radiation Oncologist. Roy embraces a holistic health care approach for cancer prevention. He has appeared in several movies and television shows while actively practicing medicine in Los Angeles. He is also author of Healing Before You're Cured: The Evidence-based Guide to Taking Control of Your Body and Mind which was released in 2019.
Today he discusses how making small changes to what you eat can have a lasting impact on reducing your cancer risk. He also talks about the benefit of taking just 5 minutes a day for yourself, to reflect internally on your own self.
Rick Rivers is a returning guest to the Gathering. Rick is a colon and kidney cancer survivor with a unique outlook on life as a cancer survivor.
This is Rick's second appearance in a HEALED Gathering. In addition to sharing his cancer journey, Rick and Pat explore the concept behind HEALED - Health and Energy through Active Living Every Day. Embracing the active living every day, not necessarily an organized sport or extreme activity every day, but working in things like talking the dog for a walk...working in the garden...little things that can make a big impact on your health.
