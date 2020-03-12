No new coronavirus cases in Philadelphia; dozens people under evaluation

On Tuesday, officials said an adult resident of the city was tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
"We have said that Philadelphia would see cases of the coronavirus, and now we have our first case in the city," said Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. "We expect additional cases will be identified. We are continuing to work to identify cases, quarantine individuals who may have been exposed, and contain this virus. The most important thing you can do to help: if you are sick with fever or cough, stay home. If you think you should be tested, contact your doctor."
Farley said the person is being treated at home and officials have started contacting others who came into contact with the individual.
As of Wednesday night, 39 people were under evaluation for possible coronavirus in Philadelphia.
During a news conference on Tuesday, officials urged residents to avoid attending public gatherings of more than 5,000 people including sporting events.
"We are not canceling these events...but we are recommending people not attend as spectators," an official said.
Late Tuesday night, organizers of Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled the longtime city tradition.
"After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has decided to cancel the parade and all events related to the 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade," said the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association of Philadelphia.
The cases in Pennsylvania continue to grow, with 16 people now confirmed to have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing and can appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.
Around 80 percent of confirmed Chinese cases were mild, the New York Times reported, and the overall fatality rate is around 2.3% in China. Comparatively, the seasonal flu has a mortality rate of about 0.1 percent.