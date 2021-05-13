Playing sports or exercising outdoors in Montco? No mask needed starting Friday

County commissioners say they made the change for "high exertion outdoor activities" because Montco is about to drop below the 5 percent positivity rate.
Masks must still be worn if six feet of distance can't be maintained between people from different households, when on the sidelines, when outdoors with a mixture of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, and when attending crowded outdoor activities.
Face coverings are also still required indoors.
In addition, Montgomery County announced it is now vaccinating anyone aged 12 or older following the FDA's approval.
"With FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15, we are extremely pleased to start vaccinating more members of our community," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. "The COVID-19 vaccine is now easier than ever to access and we encourage anyone who would like to receive the vaccine to sign up or walk up to one of our clinics."
On Wednesday, the CDC concluded the same Pfizer dose adults use is safe and strongly protective in those 12 to 15 years old, too.