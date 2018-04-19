FYI PHILLY

Watch: ELDOA - Yoga to heal - FYI Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

Ali Gorman visits a yoga class geared toward fixing bad backs and protecting your body from injury. (WPVI)

By
Ali Gorman explores a form of exercise beginning to take off in our area. It's geared toward fixing bad backs and protecting your body from injury.

Sandi King, MS.Ed

ELDOA Trainer, MyoFascial Stretching
C.H.E.K Practitioner & Holistic Life Coach
email: eldoaphiladelphia@gmail.com
Facebook

Sandi teaches ELDOA
Synergy Corrective Massage, at The Main Line Yoga Shala
711 Montgomery Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072

ELDOA at 1:00 on Mondays through April; class will be Wednesdays at 1:00 starting in May.
http://www.mainlineyogashala.com

Philadelphia Cricket Club
415 W Willow Grove Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118
ELDOA at 8:30 on Mondays

The Acorn Club

1519 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
ELDOA at 10:30

First Position Dance Studio
19 W Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
ELDOA at 9:30am on Thursday
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch: Acroyoga will lift your spirits - FYI Philly
Watch FYI Philly's DIYer's Delight!
FYI PHILLY
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News