Get your Fat Tuesday fix at these three doughnut shops

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Donuts on Fat Tuesday is a well-known and popular tradition. 6ABC's Ducis Rodgers rounds up some donut spots to get your fix.Powdered, sprinkled, and jellied, Suzy-Jo Donuts are hand-cut fresh every morning.The Mom-and-Pop shop is family-owned and operated since 1955 with about 25 different donut flavors. Run by husband-and-wife team Raymond and Joanne Barkmeyer, who inherited the neighborhood staple from Joanne's parents, are now partly retired, with their children now taken the helm. Today, there are 3 locations and the family credits that growth to its quality ingredients.Most popular on the menu is the white cream stick, made using Joanne's mother's original recipe, tweaked ever so slightly by Ray. Some unique flavors include Maple Bacon, Sour Cream, Apple Fritter, and a custom supersize donut.49 East 4th Street Bridgeport, Pennsylvania205 West Germantown Pike, East Norriton, Pennsylvania 19401Highland Orchards in West Chester specializes in freshly made Apple Cider Donuts with apples grown on the family-run farm.The 200-acre farm has been in operation since the 1940's and they grow a variety of fruits and vegetables, including 32 different apple varieties.To make the cider donuts, freshly picked apples are sent to a local cider plant. Next, the cider is combined with the dough and fed to the hoppers. Donuts are then dipped in sugar and cinnamon, but they're also available plain. Find them in the Highland Orchards Farmers Market along with other baked goodies and gourmet foods.1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Road, West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380Carol Ha is the self-taught maker at Okie Dokie Donuts in South Philadelphia focusing on gluten free cake donuts with vegan options, made with seasonal ingredients. Creations include the Earl Gray Lemon infused cake donut which pairs fantastic with tea. The Chocolate Rose Vegan Cake donut is topped with real rose petals. Carol also makes donut pudding. It's like bread pudding but instead of bread, she uses leftover donuts. All donuts are hand-rolled and hand-glazed. Fun to look at as well as eat. Bill Kelly is Carol's partner. The couple turned what had been a side project into a business a few months ago due to the Pandemic.1439 Snyder Avenue Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145Hello Donuts and Coffee in Kensington was created by three friends in the music industry. Kitchen Director and one of the founders Zack Zarrillo wanted to replicate a nostalgic feeling bandmates often feel when on tour at different donut shops. They switch the menu weekly, but there are some audience favorites that make a frequent showing. Some of note include the Vegan Chocolate Old-Fashion cake, Milk and Cookies, Vegan Apple Cider and a Passionfruit Curd'-Filled Donut, that hits well with the bitterness in winter with a nice cup of coffee. The coffee is a custom blend from their neighbors at ReAnimator. There are Savories as well. A type of sandwich using the dough of the donut, baked with egg and other fillings.2557 Amber Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125