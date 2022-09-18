Police: Man dead after hit and run accident in Germantown

Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 54-year-old victim's car, killing him.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police say a man is dead after a hit and run accident in Germantown Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at East Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street.

Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 54-year-old victim's car, killing him.

The impact was so powerful, it damaged three more cars parked along the road.

Witnesses tell Action News they saw the tow truck driver running away from the scene.

This is an on-going investigation.