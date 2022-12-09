FYI Philly's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Consider us your go-to guide for holiday giving with gifts from lots of local makers, museum gift shops and stocking stuffers.

Holiday shopping at Christmas Village, Made In Philadelphia Market

Now in its 15th season, Christmas Village is back at Love Park and City Hall, modeled after an authentic German Christmas market.

Vendors with goods of all sorts are staged in all-new wooden huts, with gift choices from apparel to ornaments and everything in between.

Just across the street at Dilworth Park, the Made In Philadelphia Market features goods made by local artisans.

Look for vendors in the white tents, also with a variety of gift ideas available.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Now through December 24, 2022

11am - 7pm daily

Friday-Saturday until 8pm

Christmas Eve until 5pm

Made In Philadelphia Market | Facebook | Instagram

Dilworth Park

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Now through January 1, 2023

Closed December 25, 2022

11am - 7pm daily

Friday-Saturday until 8pm

Christmas Eve until 5pm

PHLASH bus loop brings you to Black and Brown businesses for holidays

Every Friday in December, holiday shopping just got a lift -- with a new free bus route called the 'Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop'.

Do all your shopping in one day with one free bus, four neighborhoods, lots of shops.

Passengers can board the bus at the Independence Visitor Center (599 Market Street) at noon, then get one hour at each of the four stops in various Philly neighborhoods.

Visit Philly highlights Black- and Brown-owned businesses in each neighborhood to help bring customers to support their shops.

The full day of shopping returns passengers to the original pickup location around 4 pm.

Visit Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop | Facebook | Instagram

800-537-7676

Route runs once every Friday through December 23rd

Hop on the Jolly Trolley for a tipsy holiday light tour

The Philadelphia tour company Founding Footsteps is celebrating the holiday season with their annual Holiday Light Tour.

Guests board the Jolly Trolley for a musically-led tour through Philadelphia's famous neighborhoods all decked out in lights.

The tour is BYOB and makes stops at the Miracle on South 13th Street, The Smedley Street Christmas Spectacular, Santa's Speakeasy at Craft Hall and Sto's Christmas Pop-Up.

The trolley has live music to get trolley riders in the holiday spirit.

The tours run until December 31st.

Stocking Stuffers: Find something for everyone at these local shops.



No matter how picky the recipient, we have gifts for car-lovers, cheese-lovers, creative types and everything in between.

For the Car Lover:

Philadelphia Auto Show | Website | Facebook | Instagram

January 28-Feb 5th

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

Black Tie Gala, January 27th benefits CHOP's Nursing Division

For the Garden Lover:

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Website |Facebook | Instagram

March 4-12

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

*Tickets at their deepest discounted price through December 31st

For Creative types:

ARTRageous Brush and Flow Paint Party| Website |Facebook |Instagram

6345 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19144

(267) 592-7116 | Brushandflow@gmail.com

For competitive types:

Twenty One Pips | Website | Facebook | Instagram

24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, Pa. 19003

(610) 228-2711 | info@twentyonepips.com

For the Cheese Lover:

Philly Cheese School | Website | Facebook | Instagram

701 S 9th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

For pasta fans:

Homemade by Bruno | Website | Facebook | Instagram

1429 Wharton Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

For the Tipplers:

Strivers Row Distillery | Website | Instagram

striversrowdistillery@gmail.com

For coffee made by whiskey people:

Char & Stave| Website |Facebook | Instagram

21 Rittenhouse Pl, Ardmore, Pa. 19003

For coffee & chocolate lovers:

Triangle Roasters | Website | Facebook | instagram/

(215) 266-1143 | info@triangleroasters.com

For someone who digs house plants

The Jade Forest | Instagram

626 S. 7th Street (7th & Bainbridge), Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

For the fashionista:

| Loyalty Leather | Facebook | Instagram

For Vinyl Lovers:

Forever Changes Music & Gifts | Website |Facebook |Instagram

28 S Main St, Phoenixville, PA 19460

For the Climate Conscious:

Ray's Reusables |Website | Facebook | Instagram

935 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

For the Skin Care Conscious:

Sabbatical Beauty | Website | Facebook |Instagram

Bok Building, 901 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19148

(267) 205-5529

Support a local Teenpreneur:

Cee Everything Clearly and Euphorically| Instagram

The Skin Cafe |Instagram

For gifts that make a difference:

Something Different by Eric | Website | Facebook

814 W Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

(484) 612-5357

Soltane Cafe | Website | Facebook | Instagram

138 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, Pa. 19460

(484) 924-8042

Holiday shopping, programming at Phila. Museum of Art, Weitzman, AAMP

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has dozens of exhibitions on display, including the exclusive "Matisse in the 1930s."

You can browse through more than 140 works spread across seven galleries before shopping at the special exhibition store, filled with gifts inspired by Henri Matisse and his art.

"We have everything from vintage handbags to food that's imported from France to an assortment of books about Matisse," says Christine Kostyrka, Director of Retail at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"Matisse in the 1930s" runs through January 29.

The museum has three other shops filled with great gifts you can check off your list.

The main store has everything form postcards and posters, to books and a popular pencil bar with art supplies from around the world.

The American store, which is located next to the American galleries, has quilted and repurposed items, along with ceramics and tinware.

The design store is perfect for lovers of all kinds of modern design.

The shops at the museum support nearly 100 local makers.

You can also browse more than 4,000 items at the Philadelphia Museum of Art's online store.

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is stocked with Hanukkah gifts and decor.

"We have all the essentials like menorahs, dreidels, host and hostess gifts for Hanukkah parties, and greeting cards," says Kristen Kreider, Managing Director at the Weitzman.

Many of the items are curated from local and Israeli makers.

There are some items with Philadelphia connections, including designs of the LOVE sculpture in Hebrew characters, and an entire product line that celebrates the 16-foot OY/YO sculpture that stands in front of the museum.

100% of the store's proceeds support the museum's mission of preserving and celebrating Jewish history in America.

"There's so much here that you don't have to be Jewish to appreciate," says Kreider.

The Weitzman's biggest day of the year is actually Christmas Day.

It's a day full of programming, music, and movies designed to welcome people of all different backgrounds.

"Buddhists and Muslims, and people who don't celebrate any religion, or Christians who want to get out of the house," says Kreider.

---------

The African American Museum in Philadelphia has a full slate of Kwanzaa programming planned.

"It is us enjoying our African descent. A re-claiming of our ancestry and being proud in who we are, where we came from, and what we created," says Morgan Lloyd, Programming Coordinator at AAMP.

The seven-day celebration runs from December 26th through January 1st with panel talks, drum circles, and a night market.

The museum's gift shop is a showcase of Black excellence, featuring items of historical figures such as Octavius Catto, Harriet Tubman, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

There are also items with traditional African prints, including purses and fans.

The museum's "Vision & Spirit" exhibition is a must-see, highlighting the creative spirit of African American artists.

"Vision & Spirit" runs through February 19.

Philadelphia Museum of Art | Facebook | Instagram

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

215-763-8100

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History | Facebook | Instagram

101 S. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-923-3811

African American Museum in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

701 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-574-0380

Philadelphia Ballet dances 'The Nutcracker' at the Academy of Music

The Philadelphia Ballet is dancing George Balanchine's beloved 'The Nutcracker' throughout the month of December.

The timeless ballet tells the story of young Marie, who receives a nutcracker on Christmas Eve.

Marie is transported to the Land of Sweets to the sounds of Tchaikovsky's recognizable score.

The ballet features more than 70 dancers on stage, including children from the School of Philadelphia Ballet.

The ballet is the company's longest-running production and it's a tradition that brings both audiences and dancers together for a little holiday magic.

'The Nutcracker' runs through December 28th at the Academy of Music.

Philadelphia Ballet | Facebook | Instagram

You can celebrate the holidays with The Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season through Dec. 17th.

Broadway stars Mandy Gonzalez and Jordan Donica are guest vocalists.

The POPS are joined on stage by three choruses, more than 300 singers, including a singing Santa.

A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season | Facebook |Instagram

Though December 17th

Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall

300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102

The Sisterly Love Collective is holding a merry market at Headhouse Shambles on Saturday, December 17 from noon-4pm.

With more than 40 food and restaurant vendors at the pop-up shop, there are gifts galore for the foodies on your list.

All of the businesses are women-owned.

Sisterly Love Food Collective Merry Market | Facebook | Instagram

December 17, noon-4pm

Headhouse Shambles, 2nd & Pine Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

The Parking Lot at Philadelphia Mills Mall has been transformed into Dasher's Lightshow, with more than a million twinkling LEDS dancing to holiday tunes.

Highlights include six lighted tunnels, singing digital characters and trees as tall as 40 feet.

The 20-minute experience runs nightly from dusk to 10:30 p.m. through New Year's Eve.

Dasher's Lightshow |Facebook | Instagram

Philadelphia Mills Mall, 1455 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, Pa. 19154