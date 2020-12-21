6 Outdoor holiday light displays to get you in the seasonal spirit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley is two-mile drive-thru experience through a 130-acre-farm.The 26-year-old family tradition is put on by fourth-generation farmers. The team creates most of the displays in-house, including their famous "Seven Wonders of the World." Stroll Candy Cane Lane, partake in a socially-distant visit with Santa and enjoy the farmer's market full of baked goodies.931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067The annual Herr's Holiday Lights Display is a free drive-thru experience at the snack manufacturer's campus. President and CEO Ed Herr's parents launched the company 75-years-ago and the colorful light show is a thank you to fans.20 Herr Drive, Nottingham, Pennsylvania'A Longwood Christmas' at Longwood Gardens is a holiday tradition dating back to the 1950s. The pandemic has forced them to close the indoor display, but you'll still find thousands of lights illuminating the gardens along with dancing fountains choreographed to festive music.The Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show presented by PECO once again lights up Franklin Square in Philadelphia. Every evening, at five o'clock, the magic begins. It's the seventh year for the show inspired by Benjamin Franklin's genius which runs every 30 minutes accompanied by the music of the Philly Pops.The Macy's Christmas Light Show at the Wannamaker Building in Center City Philadelphia is virtual this year. It will still include all your favorite characters from the in-person show like 'The Nutcracker' and 'Frosty the Snowman and, of course, the beautiful sounds of the historic Wanamaker organ. There'll also be a link to write Santa a letter and set-up a virtual visit.The west-facing wall of City Hall will be home to the 6abc Deck the Hall Light Show this year. The free show starts at 5pm every day. It will play in a continuous loop running over a half-hour. The Klip Collective are the artists behind the magic, which they redesigned for the 2020 season, describing the venue as much more of a vibe.1400 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107