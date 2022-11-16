Holy 'Que Smokehouse brings Texas-style BBQ to Bucks County

LAHASKA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Tom Peters is the pitmaster at Holy 'Que Smokehouse and he's smoking all the Texas-style favorites for eaters around Bucks County.

A self-taught pitmaster, Peters' passion for Texas BBQ started during a trip to Austin, Texas, in 2014.

He spent the next six years honing his craft before opening Holy 'Que Smokehouse in 2020.

As far as seasonings go, he keeps it simple and authentic.

"Texas-style stands out because there's only salt and pepper," says Peters.

Tom is also the creator of the "Texas Joe", made with shredded brisket and homemade sloppy joe sauce.

He also serves a Philly brisket cheesesteak with homemade wiz.

When you visit, don't forget to ask about their weekly specials.

"We have something called the armadillo egg, which is a jalapeno that's stuffed with cheese, and wrapped in sausage and bacon," Peters says.

If you have a hard time deciding what to order, try the Holy Trinity, a three-meat staple with brisket, pork ribs, and brats.

No matter what you pick, you can savor Peter's homemade bourbon brown sugar sauce.

Peters plans to hit the road with a Holy 'Que food truck early next year.

Holy 'Que Smokehouse | Facebook | Instagram

5788 Lower York Road, Lahaska PA 18931

267-544-5762