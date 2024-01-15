Will Philadelphia break the snow drought Tuesday?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures in the Philadelphia region are below freezing on Monday, with the wind chill in the teens! It will be the coldest week we've seen since last winter.

While snow is also in the forecast to start the week, will it be enough to break Philadelphia's snow drought?

An arctic blast is moving across the country, which is expected to move into the region throughout the day Monday. Most of the day will be cloudy and cold. Snow arrives from the southwest in Delaware and South Jersey on Monday afternoon and arrives closer to the city during the evening hours.

We have an AccuWeather Alert that begins Monday night as snow falls through the region and likely sticks to roads. Rain will mix with the snow closer to the coast.

The snow will contribute to a slippery Tuesday commute with some snow still on the roadways by the morning, prompting the AccuWeather Alert.

The coastline may get between a coating to 1 inch of snow. Possibly one to two inches through most of South Jersey. Two to three inches could drop across I-95 and the northwest suburbs, which would break the nearly 2-year snow drought, Meteorologist Karen Rogers says.

In November, Philadelphia's measurable snowfall drought hit a record, marking 668 days since at least one inch of snow fell in the city, which is the longest streak on record. That record has only grown since then.

It is expected to wrap up by mid-afternoon Tuesday. Then, there is another snow chance later in the week on Friday.