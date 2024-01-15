This week will be the coldest we've seen since last winter.

Here's how the Delaware Valley region is gearing up for snowfall

Here's how the Delaware Valley region is gearing up for snowfall

Here's how the Delaware Valley region is gearing up for snowfall

Here's how the Delaware Valley region is gearing up for snowfall

Here's how the Delaware Valley region is gearing up for snowfall

Across the Delaware Valley, states are gearing up as we prepare for snowfall on Monday night into Tuesday.

This week will be the coldest we've seen since last winter, according to the AccuWeather forecast.

CREWS PREPARE PHILLY ROADS AHEAD OF WINTER WEATHER

Road crews in Philadelphia prepare ahead of winter snowfall

It's been a long off-season for road crews across the Delaware Valley, but they've been putting in the hours to make sure they're ready for what's to come.

RELATED | Philadelphia officials declare Code Blue to help homeless population as freezing temps roll in

"We did a couple of dry runs earlier this year, just to make sure that everybody knows what their rules are, and what we have to do. The communication is happening," said Steve Lorenz with the Philadelphia Streets Department.

The operations were well underway in Pennsylvania with crews brining roads across the region, and salt trucks at the ready once the snowfall began Monday afternoon.

"All of our PennDOT crews in the Philadelphia region right now are pre-treating the roads, and all of those crews will be working through the day into the evening and through the duration of the storm," said PennDOT spokesperson Krys Johnson.

The hope is that the salt will suffice and that there will not be enough snow for the plows to be deployed.

WATCH | AccuWeather: Snow moves into region; Winter Weather Advisory issued

AccuWeather Alert: Tracking snow moving in with coldest air of the season

Officials say there has to be 3 to 4 inches of accumulated snow for the plows to become necessary.

Most of the Philadelphia region is forecasted to receive anywhere from a trace to 3 inches.

Meanwhile, both PennDOT and the Philadelphia Streets Department are reminding drivers who encounter a salt truck or a plow truck to slow down, keep their distance, and not try to pass the truck.

Passing the truck is dangerous for both yourself and the other driver.

SOUTH JERSEY AREA BRACES FOR SNOWFALL

South Jersey area braces for snowfall

In South Jersey, the coastline may get between a coating to 1 inch of snow, and possibly one to two inches through most of the inland area.

Residents told Action News they were ready.

"I don't mind it. We haven't had it in a while, so it's a little refreshing," said David Bailey from East Greenwich, New Jersey.

In Pennsauken Township, the public works crew dusted off their equipment after being out of practice for a while.

"For some guys, it'll be the first time operating these trucks, so we get them out into the easier areas so they can navigate. But we partner them up with somebody with experience. They're going to be good," said Pennsauken Mayor Marco DiBattista.

Brine trucks were sent out to prepare the township's roads for precipitation. Camden County road crews were out too, treating 1,200 miles of road ahead of the storm.

NJDOT says crews and contractors are standing by in South Jersey, ready for whatever the storm brings. State officials added that the morning commute could be messy, so leave extra time if you need to go out.

READ | Will Philadelphia break the snow drought Tuesday?

SHOVELS, SALT, ICE FLY OFF SHELVES IN DELAWARE

Shovels, salt and ice fly off the shelves in Delaware ahead of winter storm

DelDOT crews were busy salting and brining roads ahead of snowfall on Monday.

More than 250 trucks treated the roads to prevent them from getting slick for the evening commute.

Fairfax Hardware in Wilmington was busy with people looking for shovels, salt, and sleds ahead of the snowfall.

"Just want to make sure that the wife and kids are going to be good while I'm at work tomorrow," said Matt Esham, who was buying salt.

"We came out to look for some sleds," said Carl Hessler.

Hessler moved to Wilmington from California. His two kids were excited about the possibility of snow.

Drivers said the roads were well-treated and they didn't run into any problems driving on I-95 Monday afternoon.

Delaware has 43,000 tons of salt on hand to keep the roads from getting icy.