Warm up your winter with Adam Joseph's Hot Toddy

3 1/2 Cups Of Apple Cider

Orange (halved)

1 tsp Orange Zest

4 Whole Cloves

2 Cinnamon Sticks

1/8 tsp Ground Nutmeg

Apple Brandy/Bourbon/Rum

1 Granny Smith Apple

1 Cup Cold Heavy Cream

2 Tbsp. Confectioners Sugar

1 tsp. Vanilla

In a saucepan add the cider, zest, cinnamon sticks, and nutmeg. Place the 2 cloves in each of the orange halves and add them to the saucepan. Warm to a slow boil. Turn heat down and simmer for 5 minutes.

While it is simmering, make the homemade whipped cream (store-bought is totally fine). Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and start the mixer on low and then gradually raise to high until it forms peaks. Make sure the bowl and heavy cream are nicely chilled before starting.

Ladle the warm toddy in glass mugs without the cinnamon sticks or oranges. If you chose to add alcohol, this is the time to add a shot or two. I love apple brandy, but rum or bourbon works too. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream and top with a dusting of ground cinnamon. I also love to place a slice of apple on the edge of the mug (or a skewer of diced apples) to highlight the flavor profile of the drink.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Adam Joseph shares a recipe that can be made as a cocktail or a mocktail and is the perfect way to warm up in the winter chill.