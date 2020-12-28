FYI Philly

Warm up your winter with Adam Joseph's Hot Toddy

By and Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Adam Joseph shares a recipe that can be made as a cocktail or a mocktail and is the perfect way to warm up in the winter chill.

Adam's Apple Hot Toddy

Ingredients for drink

  • 3 1/2 Cups Of Apple Cider
  • Orange (halved)
  • 1 tsp Orange Zest
  • 4 Whole Cloves
  • 2 Cinnamon Sticks
  • 1/8 tsp Ground Nutmeg
  • Apple Brandy/Bourbon/Rum
  • 1 Granny Smith Apple


Ingredients for fresh whipped cream

  • 1 Cup Cold Heavy Cream
  • 2 Tbsp. Confectioners Sugar
  • 1 tsp. Vanilla


Instructions:

  • In a saucepan add the cider, zest, cinnamon sticks, and nutmeg. Place the 2 cloves in each of the orange halves and add them to the saucepan. Warm to a slow boil. Turn heat down and simmer for 5 minutes.
  • While it is simmering, make the homemade whipped cream (store-bought is totally fine). Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and start the mixer on low and then gradually raise to high until it forms peaks. Make sure the bowl and heavy cream are nicely chilled before starting.
  • Ladle the warm toddy in glass mugs without the cinnamon sticks or oranges. If you chose to add alcohol, this is the time to add a shot or two. I love apple brandy, but rum or bourbon works too. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream and top with a dusting of ground cinnamon. I also love to place a slice of apple on the edge of the mug (or a skewer of diced apples) to highlight the flavor profile of the drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphia6abc holidaysfyi phillyfyi drinks
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Ring in the new year with Forsythia's 5-course champagne dinner
Dottie's Serenade Service is going on a national tour
Celebrate the holidays with Alicia Vitarelli's Santa Claus-mopolitan
Karen Rogers shakes things up for New Year's Eve with her French Martini
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
January COVID-19 projections 'nightmarish' for US: experts
Vaccinations begin for first responders in Burlington County
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
Show More
Pa. bowling alley gets holiday surprise from Barstool Sports
Water main break prompts evacuation of 3 homes deemed unsafe
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
AccuWeather: Blustery change expected Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News