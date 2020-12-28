Warm up your winter with Adam Joseph's Hot Toddy

Adam's Apple Hot Toddy
Ingredients for drink
- 3 1/2 Cups Of Apple Cider
- Orange (halved)
- 1 tsp Orange Zest
- 4 Whole Cloves
- 2 Cinnamon Sticks
- 1/8 tsp Ground Nutmeg
- Apple Brandy/Bourbon/Rum
- 1 Granny Smith Apple
Ingredients for fresh whipped cream
- 1 Cup Cold Heavy Cream
- 2 Tbsp. Confectioners Sugar
- 1 tsp. Vanilla
Instructions:
- In a saucepan add the cider, zest, cinnamon sticks, and nutmeg. Place the 2 cloves in each of the orange halves and add them to the saucepan. Warm to a slow boil. Turn heat down and simmer for 5 minutes.
- While it is simmering, make the homemade whipped cream (store-bought is totally fine). Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and start the mixer on low and then gradually raise to high until it forms peaks. Make sure the bowl and heavy cream are nicely chilled before starting.
- Ladle the warm toddy in glass mugs without the cinnamon sticks or oranges. If you chose to add alcohol, this is the time to add a shot or two. I love apple brandy, but rum or bourbon works too. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream and top with a dusting of ground cinnamon. I also love to place a slice of apple on the edge of the mug (or a skewer of diced apples) to highlight the flavor profile of the drink.