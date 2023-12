SUV flips over after being struck in Hunting Park hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

They say a black Dodge Charger hit an SUV driving along Hunting Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.

That SUV then hit a parked car and flipped on its side.

A man and woman inside the SUV managed to climb out of the wreckage. They were not hurt.

The driver of the Charger kept driving toward Broad Street.

There has been no word on any arrests.