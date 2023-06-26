Monday saw first morning rush over I-95 temporarily lanes; crews continue repairs

Traffic was moving over the temporary lanes during the Monday morning rush.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two weeks after a deadly tanker truck fire and I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, crews will begin working on the permanent bridge along the outer lanes of the highway.

"It was mayhem the past two weeks," said Jimmy Cross of Northeast Philadelphia. "Everything's all open again, everything's a lot easier, well maintained. They did a good job."

Many closures and detours were lifted since the temporary lanes opened on Friday.

"Oh, it's a lot better now. Not as much traffic around," said another driver.

Construction crews had been out in 12-hour shifts, around the clock, to open six temporary lanes of I-95, a major artery for commuters, travel, and commerce.

"It's the hub of the whole city in a sense from north and south. I use it myself constantly," said Patrick Stone, who had just dropped off his car for repair near the site of the collapse.

On Sunday, the Phillies honored first responders and workers at their game.

A celebration was also held on Sunday at Xfinity Live!, attended by Mayor Jim Kenney and Governor Josh Shapiro. It was an appreciation event for hundreds of workers and their families.

Traffic began rolling through the three northbound and three southbound lanes 12 days after the tanker truck fire collapsed part of the highway and claimed the life of truck driver Nathan Moody.

Philadelphia sports teams announced Friday that they're donating $50,000 for a trust for Moody's 7-year-old daughter.