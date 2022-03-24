arrest

Blood alcohol content of suspect in fatal I-95 crash was twice the legal limit: police

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI and other offenses.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Attorney says suspect in deadly I-95 crash is 'devastated'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The attorney representing the woman charged in a crash that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian in South Philadelphia says she is not a violent criminal.

"Right now she's devastated," said Michael Walker. "She's extremely saddened. She is not a violent criminal. She has no criminal past, has no prior contacts with police whatsoever."

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, driving under the influence and other charges.

Police said Webb's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was twice the legal limit.

The deadly crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Monday on I-95 southbound in the area of milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex, just north of Broad Street.

According to state police, the troopers were responding to reports of a man walking along I-95 south.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: The suspect in custody for the deaths of two Pa. state troopers and pedestrian after a crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia.



Authorities said the troopers were helping the pedestrian, who has since been identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, into the back of their cruiser. Police said, at that time, Webb attempted to drive past the scene at a high rate of speed.

The state troopers have been identified as 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca.

RELATED: Officials: Beware of phone calls pretending to raise money for families of 2 troopers killed on I-95

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021. Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.

Webb stood before a judge on Tuesday night. She was denied bail.

WATCH: Police procession along I-95 after fatal crash
EMBED More News Videos

A police procession with at least 25 cruisers and motorcycles escorting the troopers' bodies made its way from the crash scene to the medical examiner's office.



"This is not going to be a case that's going to be tried in the papers. We're going to wait until the evidence comes out to make any specific comments about the facts of the case," Walker said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office will seek to ensure Webb is held accountable for her alleged actions that resulted in this senseless loss of life.

Webb's next court appearance is April 5.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaarrestduipennsylvania state policei 95fatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Funeral arrangements set for trooper killed in I-95 crash
Attorney says suspect in deadly I-95 crash is 'devastated'
WNBA player Brittney Griner 'in good condition' in Russia: US embassy
Murder charges filed in I-95 crash that killed troopers, pedestrian
TOP STORIES
Montco man sentenced to 25 years after pulling gun on Pa. trooper
Funeral arrangements set for trooper killed in I-95 crash
2 teen brothers almost hit by truck, rescue driver using sledgehammer
Family members find shooting victim in Philly apartment: Police
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
Cape May County Zoo welcomes baby ring-tailed lemur
AccuWeather: Damp & Dreary Today, Chilly This Weekend
Show More
'You are worthy': NJ Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
'Nova vs. Michigan again at site of '18 title
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
Couple leaves everything behind to flee war-torn Ukraine
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
More TOP STORIES News