Driver hits, kills pedestrian on I-676 in Camden, New Jersey

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on southbound I-676 near Atlantic Avenue.
Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.
The view from Chopper 6 showed multiple lanes shut down due to the incident.
Police say the striking vehicle did stay at the scene.
There was no immediate word on what caused the accident.
The victim has not been identified at this time.