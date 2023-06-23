Philadelphia sports teams help daughter of tanker driver killed in I-95 collapse

Six temporary lanes are carrying traffic on Interstate 95 through the city's Tacony section.

The teams have joined together to donate $50,000 into a trust for Nathaniel Moody's daughter.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sports teams have joined together to help the family of a tanker driver who was killed in the I-95 collapse.

Action News has learned that the Flyers, Eagles, 76ers, Union and Phillies have joined together to donate $50,000 into a trust for Nathaniel Moody's daughter.

Moody was driving the tanker truck on June 11 when he crashed under the interstate while attempting to navigate a left-hand turn after exiting at the Cottman Avenue offramp of I-95.

The fiery crash caused the northbound overpass of I-95 to collapse.

SEE ALSO: 'He was awesome' Cousin remembers trucker involved in Interstate 95 collapse in Philly

"We are all honored to be a part of this donation. No gesture will bring Nathan back, but we hope this brings a small bit of solace for the family during this incredibly difficult time," said the Eagles in a statement to Action News.

Family members say Moody worked for TK Transport in Pennsauken, New Jersey. They say he was an experienced truck driver.

Temporary lanes of the highway reopened Friday less than two weeks after the incident.

Six temporary lanes are carrying traffic through the city's Tacony section.

Before the road reopened to all drivers, Engine 38 of the Philadelphia Fire Department - who were the first ones on the scene of the fatal tanker fire and collapse - drove across the temporary lanes. Philadelphia sports mascots including Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic were on board one of the fire engines.

A replacement bridge will be built next to the temporary road to reroute traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp.