I-95 set to reopen on schedule as PennDOT continues work on Penn's Landing CAP project

PennDOT told Action News on Sunday that the roads were expected to reopen on schedule at 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers in the Philadelphia area dealt with another weekend closure on Interstate 95 South as PennDOT continued to work on the construction project near Penn's Landing.

The latest closure was the second one associated with Philadelphia's CAP project.

Timing for I-95 South closure

All lanes of I-95 southbound were shut down at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. between Exit 22 (I-676/Callowhill St.) and the Morris Street on-ramp.

On Sunday night, officials said the demolition work was complete and that all of the existing covered sections on the highway were down.

Ahead of Monday morning's reopening, crews were working on cleanup. Debris needed to be cleared from the southbound lanes of the highway.

Over the weekend, drivers also dealt with a single lane of I-95 South being closed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 24. between Exit 22 (I-676/Callowhill St.) and just below Walnut St.

The Market Street ramp to I-95 South will be closed from Feb. 19 to March 11, according to PennDOT.

Construction continues on I-95 CAP project

The weekend closure was similar to what drivers experienced when the northbound lanes were closed a few weeks ago, but crews say this process was trickier for them to tackle.

The work done during the northbound closure earlier this month was completed in about 30 hours. However, PennDOT officials previously told Action News the southbound side was trickier because after the demolition, there wasn't much space on the southbound side to move the debris.

"We basically have to take all the material from the Market Street ramp, over Market Street, to that parking lot area. It's a lot less efficient than we had before - this is the tougher section. Northbound went well, but that was the easy one. This is a lot more involved, a lot more challenged," said Harold Windisch of PennDOT.

PennDOT says these weekend closures accelerate the demolition process on I-95 by about 4-5 months. The goal of the $329 million plan is to replace and expand the existing covered area over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets with a park that is nearly 12 acres. It is expected to be completed in 2028.

However, to accommodate demolition work, a stretch of I-95 north was closed during the first weekend in February.

PennDOT says shifting to the southbound side brought new challenges.

On Sunday, crews expected the biggest issues for drivers.

PennDOT says it sees around 67,000 cars on a typical Sunday right through the section of construction, so they are asking people to plan ahead - especially with a Sixers game Sunday afternoon.

"We're very limited on weekends. This is one that we coordinated with everybody and thought we could give it a shot. Everyone seems to be on board, so we're going to give it a go," said Brad Rudolph, deputy communications director for PennDOT.

Residents react to I-95 closure

Sunday was the last day of the second scheduled road closure for parts of I-95. Residents across Philadelphia say they are relieved, as the weekend travel was difficult to navigate.

"I just had to zig zag and go to 2nd Street instead of Delaware because I didn't want to follow the herd," noted Chris McDaniel from Queens Village.

Some people told Action News they avoided driving altogether to avoid the construction on I-95.

"We're on foot a lot, just coming here. I would have driven. In a good way, I'm getting more exercise," said Angela Hauad from Queens Village.

"Don't drive if you don't have to today," added McDaniel.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.