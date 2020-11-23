inside story

Could the legal challenges to the PA vote gain traction?

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards interviewed Attorney Matt Haverstick and David Greenberg Professor of History and Journalism from Rutgers about the latest in President Donald Trump's challenge to the result of the 2020 election.

Topics discussed include the legalities of the Pennsylvania lawsuits from the Trump Administration, possible future efforts to overturn the election results in the state and President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.


Lastly, the panel goes into the dangers of stonewalling from the current administration.

