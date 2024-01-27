Pa. House Speaker Joanna McClinton talks about higher ed. reform and the latest out of Harrisburg

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards is joined by Pennsylvania House Speaker - Rep. Joanna McClinton (D) to reflect on her first year in office and the latest happenings in Harrisburg. They also discussed Governor Shapiro's plans for higher education reform and the school voucher debate.

The Inside Story panelists continued the discussion on school choice and Gov. Shapiro's blueprint for making college more affordable. They also talk about how the rollback of Roe v. Wade and abortion rights is expected to define the 2024 election both nationally and statewide.

Other topics include the Susquehanna election polls, voter registration numbers and updates on the Pa. Senate Race. Plus, is GOP Senate hopeful Dave McCormick out of touch with Pennsylvania Voters?

Get the Inside Story with panelists Bob Brady, Donna Gentile, Sam Katz and Larry Platt.