Man with machete attempts to flee police, runs onto I-95 in Northern Liberties

A man, armed with a machete, climbed up onto the northbound lanes of I-95, police said. He was quickly taken into custody.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 has reopened after a police investigation and fire closed the southbound lanes for a brief time Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident began at about 9:30 a.m. when U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a Megan's Law warrant to a 33-year-old man at a homeless encampment in the 100 block of Spring Garden Street.

The man was in a tent with a propane tank, police said. He set the tent on fire and attempted to set several other small fires. Police declared the situation a barricade at 9:43 a.m.

The man, armed with a machete, then climbed up onto the northbound lanes of I-95, police said.

He was tased by officers, but police said it had no effect. The man dropped the machete and was taken into custody.

Police said he was taken to Jefferson University Hospital to be checked out.

No one was injured during the incident.

