Storm causes brief delay in Interstate 95 reconstruction

Severe weather forced crews to stop work on the I-95 rebuild project - but only for a short while.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are hard at work at the I-95 collapse site in Philadelphia. They're currently in the process of filling in the gap so that a temporary roadway can be constructed.

Work was put on hold for a brief period of time on Friday because of the storms.

Crews did brave some heavy rains but were forced to clear out due to lightning in the area.

The weather wasn't the only issue Friday. Chopper 6 was over a crash scene involving a car and a pole that lead to a yet another closure around the site.

It happened on State Road at Princeton Avenue. The crash shut down the road being used as a detour for I-95 for hours.

SEE ALSO: Delaware County company providing special fill for I-95

"We are working as fast as we can. We worked through the rain and will work through the night to get it done as quickly as possible," said Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll.

The demolition portion of I-95 ended Thursday and workers are now readying to build the temporary roadway.

Phase 2 includes building six temporary lanes while the permanent new bridge is constructed.

"The real challenge for us today is to try to get everything level, so we can proceed to elevate material up towards roadway," said Carroll.

LIVE VIDEO: Watch as construction crews work to rebuild Interstate 95

Carroll says you can look for real progress within next few weeks.

On Saturday morning, President Biden will get an aerial tour over the site.

He will be joined on the tour by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey, Congressman Brendan Boyle, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

President Biden has instructed his team "to move Heaven and Earth" and work around the clock to ensure the fastest possible reconstruction of the highway.