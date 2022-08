Four people were reported to be injured, including a 15-year-old and a 2-year-old.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from Interstate 95 in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-95 southbound to Academy Road.

Pictured: The scene of a fatal crash on the ramp from I-95 southbound to Academy Road in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia.

The Academy Road exit was shut down for the investigation.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.