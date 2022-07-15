Delco native invents e-Beach Wagon, a motorized beach cart

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Delco native Mike Mogan is the inventor behind a motorized beach cart called e-Beach Wagon.The design inspiration came from his desire for more stress-free family beach days with his wife and two young children.e-Beach Wagon holds up to 300 pounds and can travel up to six miles per hour.Since it has an electric motor, it has dual USB ports to charge your devices on the go.It also has removable railings to simplify loading and unloading the wagon.Its aluminum frame has tubes built into each corner.Just remove the railings and use the tubes to hold your umbrella, flagpole or fishing rods.Its low-pressure balloon tires make it possible to easily glide across the sand.Beach trips aren't the only thing e-Beach Wagon is helpful for.It can be used around the house, for yard work, transporting children, and anything else you can think of.Influenced by his father, Mike grew up tinkering with things around home often.Now an engineer, it's Mike's personal mantra that makes life a little bit easier."Work smarter, not harder. I love to think about new ideas and invent things," says Mike.855-392-4667